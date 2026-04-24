From stadium crowds to private suites: A new way to watch cricket in India?

Experience-led tourism turns stadium visits into curated, once-in-a-lifetime events
Cricket in India has long been synonymous with scale: the noise, the packed stands, the emotional intensity. Luxury has rarely been part of that equation. That, however, is starting to change and not by accident.
At a recent ICC Men's T20 World match in Mumbai, attended exclusively by Gulf News, the contrast between traditional viewing and a more premium, access-driven experience was hard to ignore.
Outside the stadium, it was business as usual: crowds gathering hours in advance, fans pressed up against barricades, the steady hum of anticipation building into a roar.
Inside the premium Marriott Bonvoy suites, the tone shifted. Guests were welcomed in a way that felt closer to a hotel arrival than a sporting venue. Seating was spacious and unhurried, and the food offering went well beyond standard stadium fare. Dim sums circulated alongside Indian street favourites such as chaat and pani puri. These are small details, but indicative of a more considered hospitality approach.
The match itself remained fully visible, but without the usual friction: no obstructed views, no jostling for space. The crowd’s energy carried through, but the experience inside was noticeably more controlled.
Access, however, is where the difference became most apparent.
Guests were able to watch pre-match routines from close range, offering a perspective typically unavailable to general ticket holders. Beyond the stadium, there were also opportunities (informal rather than staged) to encounter players and team members in shared spaces in hotels and breakfast buffets.
Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with the International Cricket Council as its Official Accommodation Partner through to 2029, in a deal that spans major global tournaments, including upcoming T20 World Cups and Cricket World Cups across multiple countries.
The approach reflects a wider shift in sports tourism. Major events are increasingly being packaged not as standalone spectacles, but as part of a broader lifestyle experience where accommodation, access and curated moments are bundled together.
Marriott Bonvoy has been extending this model beyond cricket. Its portfolio includes partnerships tied to global sporting events as well as entertainment offerings—from international music festivals to concert residencies, including shows by Celine Dion in Paris. The strategy remains consistent: build experiences around moments that fans are willing to travel for.
Back in Mumbai, that shift played out in real time. The stands remained loud, crowded and unfiltered - everything cricket in India has always been. Inside the suites, the experience was quieter, more measured.
Two versions of the same match, running in parallel.
Cricket itself hasn’t changed. But the way it is being packaged and who it is being packaged for is clearly evolving.