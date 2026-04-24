From stadium crowds to private suites: A new way to watch cricket in India?

Inside the premium Marriott Bonvoy suites, the tone shifted. Guests were welcomed in a way that felt closer to a hotel arrival than a sporting venue. Seating was spacious and unhurried, and the food offering went well beyond standard stadium fare. Dim sums circulated alongside Indian street favourites such as chaat and pani puri. These are small details, but indicative of a more considered hospitality approach.

Marriott Bonvoy has been extending this model beyond cricket. Its portfolio includes partnerships tied to global sporting events as well as entertainment offerings—from international music festivals to concert residencies, including shows by Celine Dion in Paris. The strategy remains consistent: build experiences around moments that fans are willing to travel for.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.