Behind Jasprit Bumrah’s longest-ever wicketless run

Dubai: Jasprit Bumrah has fallen well short of the form that helped India lift the ICC T20 World Cup just a month ago, going wicketless in his last five IPL appearances across two seasons.

His last IPL wicket came before the final match of the 2025 season, and in IPL 2026 he has now gone four games without taking a wicket, raising concerns over his form.

According to CricViz, he has gone 122 consecutive deliveries without a wicket, the longest dry spell of his IPL career.

The figures from his last five matches paint an uncomfortable picture. Against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad during IPL 2025, he finished with 0/40 from his four overs.

In IPL 2026, he has returned 0/35 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede, 0/21 against Delhi Capitals in Delhi, and 0/32 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, including being struck for a six by 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi off the very first ball he bowled in that game.

Things didn’t get any better for the Mumbai Indian’s bowler in their last game which they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 32-year-old ended the game again without a wicket and with a score of 0/35.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin defended Bumrah in a post on X, he feels that the wicketless label is not a fair representation of the fast bowlers performance.

“Him nailing yorkers and choking the opposition for every single run is even more important than him looking to get wickets, especially in venues like the Wankhede.

“When you can’t bowl overs on the trot, your wicket taking ability depends on your partners who hand the over to you.

"We have had so many years of T20 cricket now & bowling in partnerships as a defensive group is still a seed in the minds of bowling groups.

Mumbai Indians await Punjab Kings on April 16 in their next IPL match, with all eyes expected to be firmly on Bumrah who looks to break his wicketless run.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.