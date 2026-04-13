GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Behind Jasprit Bumrah’s longest-ever wicketless run

The Indian bowler is still searching for his first wicket at IPL 2026

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jasprit Bumrah's IPL hasn't got off to the start he would have wanted
Jasprit Bumrah's IPL hasn't got off to the start he would have wanted
AFP-ARUN SANKAR

Dubai: Jasprit Bumrah has fallen well short of the form that helped India lift the ICC T20 World Cup just a month ago, going wicketless in his last five IPL appearances across two seasons.

His last IPL wicket came before the final match of the 2025 season, and in IPL 2026 he has now gone four games without taking a wicket, raising concerns over his form.

According to CricViz, he has gone 122 consecutive deliveries without a wicket, the longest dry spell of his IPL career.

The figures from his last five matches paint an uncomfortable picture. Against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad during IPL 2025, he finished with 0/40 from his four overs.

In IPL 2026, he has returned 0/35 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede, 0/21 against Delhi Capitals in Delhi, and 0/32 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, including being struck for a six by 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi off the very first ball he bowled in that game.

Things didn’t get any better for the Mumbai Indian’s bowler in their last game which they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 32-year-old ended the game again without a wicket and with a score of 0/35.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin defended Bumrah in a post on X, he feels that the wicketless label is not a fair representation of the fast bowlers performance.

His post read, “The lack of wickets narrative for Bumrah can hamper the teams cause!

“Him nailing yorkers and choking the opposition for every single run is even more important than him looking to get wickets, especially in venues like the Wankhede.

“When you can’t bowl overs on the trot, your wicket taking ability depends on your partners who hand the over to you.

"We have had so many years of T20 cricket now & bowling in partnerships as a defensive group is still a seed in the minds of bowling groups.

“Malinga nailed it, when he spoke during the 10th over mark.”

Mumbai Indians await Punjab Kings on April 16 in their next IPL match, with all eyes expected to be firmly on Bumrah who looks to break his wicketless run.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
IPL-Mumbai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL: Rohit Sharma scripts history with 6000 runs for MI

1h ago1m read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not just face Bumrah, he took him on.

15-year-old stuns Bumrah in first IPL face-off

3m read
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

Is Jasprit Bumrah taking a break from T20 cricket?

2m read
India's Jasprit Bumrah waves to fans at the end of the semi-final match between India and England

Bumrah “best of all time” say’s Brook after India loss

3m read