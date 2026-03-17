How tips from Yuvraj, Robin helped Sanju Samson during T20 World Cup

“Yuvi paaji called me and said, ‘Yaar, the World Cup is coming for you. I think you should spend some time with me, it will really help,’” Samson shared. “Both Yuvi paaji and Robin bhai got in touch, and I spent time with them. They’ve won multiple World Cups for India — they’ve achieved what we are striving for. I made sure to learn as much as I could from their experience.”

“When I was sitting out in Australia and not playing, I started thinking about the mindset I needed,” Samson explained. “So I reached out to sir (Tendulkar), and we had some very deep conversations. Even just yesterday, he called to check on how I was feeling. Getting guidance from someone like him — what more could I ask for? That clarity in preparation, awareness, and understanding of the game — I’m truly grateful for all the support I received.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.