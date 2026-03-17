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How tips from Yuvraj, Robin helped Sanju Samson during T20 World Cup

Samson was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs in just five matches

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Sanju Samson emerged as the standout performer in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign, where the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final to successfully defend their title.

The Indian opener’s match-winning knocks against the West Indies, England, and New Zealand were no coincidence — they were the result of careful preparation and planning behind the scenes.

The 31-year-old revealed that former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa reached out to him ahead of the tournament and offered their guidance.

“Yuvi paaji called me and said, ‘Yaar, the World Cup is coming for you. I think you should spend some time with me, it will really help,’” Samson shared. “Both Yuvi paaji and Robin bhai got in touch, and I spent time with them. They’ve won multiple World Cups for India — they’ve achieved what we are striving for. I made sure to learn as much as I could from their experience.”

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That mentorship paid off during the tournament. Samson was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs in just five matches at an extraordinary strike rate nearing 200.

More importantly, he delivered when it mattered most — an unbeaten 97 in a must-win Super Eight clash, followed by consecutive scores of 89 in both the semi-final and the final.

In addition to Yuvraj and Uthappa, Samson also sought advice from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, particularly on mental preparation and approach.

“When I was sitting out in Australia and not playing, I started thinking about the mindset I needed,” Samson explained. “So I reached out to sir (Tendulkar), and we had some very deep conversations. Even just yesterday, he called to check on how I was feeling. Getting guidance from someone like him — what more could I ask for? That clarity in preparation, awareness, and understanding of the game — I’m truly grateful for all the support I received.”

Samson is now set to return to action in the IPL, where he will represent the Chennai Super Kings.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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