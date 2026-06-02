From 4,000 to 4.3m followers: New Zealand player’s Insta fame

Till his call-up to the 26-man squad bound for the United States, Canada and Mexico World Cup, Payne had just 4,000 Instagram followers. Then, an influencer picked him out as the "least known" player at the World Cup and the rest as they say, is history.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has 665 million Instagram followers. Argentine genius Lionel Messi has 506 million followers on Insta. Even the late Argentine icon Diego Maradona’s page has 7.9 million followers. But what has catapulted New Zealand’s World Cup-bound footballer Tim Payne to celebrity status is not how many followers he has on Instagram, it is how few.

"At the moment I do feel like he's dealing with it really well, probably better than maybe some others would have," Darren Bazeley told stuff.co.nz.

After Argentine social media giant Valen Scarsini, known as "El Scarso", last week called for his fans to boost unheralded Payne's following, it kicked off an online explosion of interest, so much so that the online fan club of the Wellington Phoenix right-back has now soared to 4.3 million on Tuesday, more than even the All Blacks.

Another million or so would see Payne have as many followers as the population of New Zealand, which is around 5.3 million.

"I don't know where it ends or where it leads to – or what that world really involves. I try to stay off that, as most coaches do."

"Putting Tim up on a pedestal like that was really cool and probably not something that he, or anyone, expected," he added.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.