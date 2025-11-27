All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick delivers inspiring message in Dubai on sports role in 'messy' world

Inside an inspiring All Blacks session where sport reminded everyone why it still matters
Dubai: I loved how the session ended when the legends on stage closed with a beautiful line: The world is in a mess at the moment but sport makes people smile. It was the perfect closing remark to what felt like an inspiring and warm interaction. The room was buzzing. The players answered the host with honesty and humour and took questions from the crowd with real openness. We will revisit some of the best moments here.
I had the pleasure of attending the All Blacks event, an Altrad collaboration at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, an experience that reflects Jumeirah’s brand pillar of Lifelong Bonds by bringing families together through meaningful shared moments built around sport.
The interactive event featured both legends and current stars.
Sean Fitzpatrick (871)
One of the greatest hookers in rugby history and a true icon of the sport.
Wallace Sititi (1218)
The 23-year-old no 8 spoke passionately about staying grounded and said the biggest lesson in life is to become a good human first.
Rieko Ioane (1156)
One with a world-class try scoring ability who is known for his speed, versatility and threat across the centre and wing.
Cam Roigard (1210)
One of the finest young halfbacks in the modern game with quick service, sharp kicking and an instinct for tries.
Sean opened the conversation by saying he had woken up to the best view that morning. The group had spent time in Abu Dhabi and even managed to play some golf. A sentiment that all of them repeated was that every child in New Zealand grows up wanting to be an All Black. It is a dream that shapes their journeys. They also spoke about the love of the game and how humility remains at the centre of the All Blacks culture.
Sean shared that he never planned to be captain. He became captain almost by accident in 1992 after the disappointment of the 1991 World Cup. The team needed a fresh start and he stepped in. He said the best advice he ever received, and the advice he hopes everyone listens to, is simple. Just be yourself. Do not try to be someone else. He admitted that he felt imposter syndrome in the beginning but that single piece of advice changed everything.
Rieko said his parents did not believe him at first when he told them the news.
Wallace admitted that he woke up at 4.30 on the announcement day after a long night out, and by 17.00 his name was on the list.
Cam shared that almost 20 friends and family members were with him in the room watching the announcement which only made the wait more tense. The moment his name appeared he felt the pressure lift.
It was clear what the toughest challenge was. South Africa.
Ellis Park was mentioned as one of the hardest arenas in the world. Sean added with a smile that South Africans are the worst losers and horrible winners which drew laughter from the audience.
Roigard said reviews always take place on Mondays and then the focus turns to the next challenge. Sean highlighted the importance of identifying and learning from mistakes. Losses should stay with you longer than wins. He said success comes down to two things. Preparation and the willingness to sacrifice.
When someone asked how they manage their ego, the response was beautiful. Humility is the greatest strength. No one is bigger than the team. Wallace repeated that being a good human is more important than anything else and credited his parents for shaping that mindset. The culture within the All Blacks shone through in every answer they gave.
To play for the All Blacks you need to be in New Zealand. The coaches want to keep a close eye on players. There are 5 franchises with around 50 players each and all of them stay under monitoring. Once players move abroad it becomes harder to track development so the focus is always on giving them opportunities while they remain in the country.
Sean said fan engagement is becoming more important than ever. When asked about social media he laughed before agreeing that it now plays a necessary part in sport.
Rugby league is growing rapidly in New Zealand. Sean stressed that sport plays a huge role in the development of young people and encouraged families to keep children active.
The expectation to win is always there when you wear the All Blacks jersey, but in the end, the messages were simple. Work hard, stay grounded and be a good human. If that is the culture that shapes the All Blacks, it is no wonder the world looks up to them. You leave the room feeling lighter, reminded that in a world full of noise, sport still has the power to unite people, spark joy and bring out the very best in us.
