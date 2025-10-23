Wayne Rooney reveals Ronaldo never got Fergie’s hairdryer, his football idols, fatherhood and much more

Wayne Rooney lights up Dubai with stories, wit and wisdom at Jumeirah Beach Hotel
On October 22nd, I attended a captivating evening at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, featuring an intimate panel discussion with football legend Wayne Rooney, expertly hosted by Chris McHardy.
Rooney offered unique insights into his illustrious career, captivating the audience with his effortless charm. The event also marked the grand unveiling of the hotel's first-ever "Wall of Heroes," at Dhow & Anchor, showcasing signed football memorabilia, alongside a special table personally signed by the star.
When asked by McHardy about Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous hairdryer treatment, Rooney revealed an interesting detail. Cristiano Ronaldo never got it.
“The ones who got it most were me and Rio Ferdinand,” Rooney said with a laugh, adding that Ryan Giggs was occasionally in the mix too. “It was mostly because of our attitude,” he explained. It is easy to see why Ronaldo was spared the wrath. Fergie treated him like a son, and Ronaldo looked at him like a godfather.
He recalled one particular moment from the 2008 FA Cup clash against Portsmouth, when goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak was sent off. Rooney wanted to go in goal but Ferguson chose Rio instead. Portsmouth scored from the penalty and United were knocked out, losing their chance at another treble. “Fergie didn’t speak to anyone for two weeks,” Rooney said. “Before games, he would just announce the line-up and that was it.”
That defeat still lingers with him. Rooney said that if he ever had the chance to go back and change one game in his career, it would be that one — the missed opportunity to win another treble with Manchester United.
Rooney also mentioned that he still calls him boss whenever they meet, never “gaffer.”
During lunch at Carrington, Rooney said Ferguson would often share stories from his time at Aberdeen, including how he broke the long dominance of Rangers and Celtic, as well as tales from his early days at Manchester United. Rooney laughed as he recalled the last time Ferguson called him, which was after he was sacked as a manager. “That was the last time he rang me,” Rooney joked, prompting laughter from the crowd. Ferguson had called to offer him a few comforting words.
Growing up as an Everton boy, Rooney’s idols were as fiery as he was.
His biggest hero was Duncan Ferguson, known for his toughness and raw emotion. “I loved Big Dunc’s hunger and attitude,” Rooney said. “I even sent him a letter when I was young, and he wrote one back to me. That meant a lot.” Big Dunc was in prison for a short period for a headbutt incident.
He also admired Paul Gascoigne, who briefly played for Everton. “Gazza had this magic about him,” Rooney said. “When I was a kid, I was lucky enough to train with him a few times during his short spell at Everton. He wore number 18 and that is why I chose 18 when I was a kid at the club.”
Then there was Alan Shearer, the complete striker. “He was strong, powerful and loved scoring goals. And I think he is still happy Harry Kane moved to Bayern because his Premier League record is safe,” Rooney joked. So that makes one Scot and two Englishmen on the list.
Rooney did not hesitate when asked about the most difficult keepers he played against.
“Petr Cech of Chelsea was the toughest I faced in the Premier League,” he said. He also mentioned Manuel Neuer for his presence and Edwin van der Sar, whom he faced only once or twice but described as “brilliant.” Rooney concluded, “I would say Petr Cech is the toughest I have faced.”
“Having kids changed everything, it is challenging” Rooney reflected. “I used to be hot-headed, but when you become a dad, you realise you need to set an example. You cannot always react. You have to stay composed.”
He spoke candidly about maturity and learning from mistakes. “When you are young, you will make mistakes. But when you grow, you handle things differently. That is just the evolution of life.”
A lighter moment came when someone from the crowd asked who was better at 15, Wayne or his son Kai Rooney, who is currently making waves at Manchester United’s academy. Rooney smiled and said, “me” .The crowd laughed, joking that it’s always the dad who claims to be better.
Before wrapping up, Rooney shared one message for aspiring footballers. “Work hard. It is the hardest thing in life,” he said, quoting Sir Alex Ferguson. “Kids today see skills and flair online, but to make it, you have to train every day, stay disciplined and have the right work ethic. That is what makes a professional.”
From laughter to nostalgia, the evening at Jumeirah Beach Hotel was a reminder of why Wayne Rooney remains one of football’s most relatable icons. Behind the records and trophies is a man who loves the game deeply, tells stories honestly and continues to inspire the next generation.
For me, as a football fan, it was a truly memorable experience to meet the legend himself , Wazza, and share some brilliant moments with him. He was generous, open and full of warmth throughout the evening. Chris McHardy was a fantastic host who kept the conversation flowing with ease. Wayne is such a natural talker, and it is no surprise that he shines in his podcasts too. You could listen to him all day long.
And this was only a glimpse of what he shared that night. There are still more stories, memories and reflections to come. Stay tuned for the next part of this conversation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox