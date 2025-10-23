Wayne Rooney reveals Ronaldo never got Fergie’s hairdryer, his football idols, fatherhood and much more

When asked by McHardy about Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous hairdryer treatment, Rooney revealed an interesting detail. Cristiano Ronaldo never got it.

“The ones who got it most were me and Rio Ferdinand,” Rooney said with a laugh, adding that Ryan Giggs was occasionally in the mix too. “It was mostly because of our attitude,” he explained. It is easy to see why Ronaldo was spared the wrath. Fergie treated him like a son, and Ronaldo looked at him like a godfather.