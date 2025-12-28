From ‘Siuuu’ to selfie: Content creator Bilal Haddad meets Ronaldo at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Bilal Haddad celebrates Globe Soccer Awards win with a special selfie moment with Ronaldo
In a heartwarming moment that captured the spirit of football fandom, content creator Bilal Haddad experienced every Ronaldo fan's dream at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025.
The passionate football commentator, who has amassed over 5 million followers on Instagram and built a massive following across TikTok and YouTube, is known for his insightful and humorous analysis of Spanish La Liga, particularly Real Madrid.
Upon receiving the award, an emotional Haddad thanked the fans who voted for him, expressing that he felt like he was in a dream. He then celebrated his achievement in the most fitting way possible—performing Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration as he approached the stage.
But the magic didn't stop there. In a bold and endearing move, Haddad asked the presenter if he could take a selfie, then made his way toward Cristiano Ronaldo himself. What happened next showcased why Ronaldo remains one of football's most beloved figures both on and off the pitch.
Rather than simply posing for a quick photo, the Portuguese superstar invited Haddad to sit beside him and personally took the selfie video for him, turning what could have been a brief fan interaction into a genuinely special moment. The gesture demonstrated Ronaldo's understanding of his impact on fans and content creators who help celebrate the beautiful game.
For Haddad, winning the award was already a career highlight, but sharing a moment with his idol and receiving such warm treatment elevated the experience to something truly unforgettable.
It's these human moments that remind us why Ronaldo's legacy extends far beyond his goal-scoring records and trophies.
