Why is Cristiano Ronaldo coming to Dubai, and which Globe Soccer award is he chasing?

Portuguese legend has won the Best Player award a record six times
The football world's attention turns to Dubai this weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to attend the Globe Soccer Awards on December 28 at the stunning Atlantis Royal hotel. The event has generated significant buzz, particularly around the Al-Nassr forward's pursuit of a third consecutive Best Middle East Player award.
Since the award's introduction in 2023 following his move to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has claimed the Best Middle East Player trophy both times. His 2024 ceremony was especially memorable, as he also received the Top Goal Scorer of All Time award, cementing his status as football's most prolific marksman.
This year, however, the competition appears fiercer. Ronaldo faces challenges from several Saudi Pro League standouts:
Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal) - Saudi's super star who had a good season for Al Hilal.
Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) - His former Real Madrid teammate, who won the Ballon d'Or just three years ago and was sensational in Al-Ittihad's title-winning 24/25 season.
Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) - The silky Algerian winger bringing his Manchester City magic to Al-Ahli and they won the AFC Champions League 24/25 season.
Beyond the Middle East category, the awards showcase football's elite across multiple categories. The Best Men's Player shortlist features Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, and Barcelona's Raphinha, among others. The Best Women's Player category sees Aitana Bonmatí aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive win.
The Globe Soccer Awards, which began in 2010, holds special significance for Ronaldo—he's won the Best Player award a record six times, more than any other footballer in the event's history. Last year's ceremony saw Vinicius Junior claim the Best Player honor, notably coming after he missed out on the Ballon d'Or.
With winners determined by a combination of fan votes and jury decisions, Saturday's ceremony promises an electric atmosphere as football's biggest names gather at one of Dubai's most iconic venues.
