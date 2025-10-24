Wayne Rooney’s birthday in Dubai made special by Rio Ferdinand’s surprise visit

Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand shared some of the brightest moments in Manchester United’s modern history. Together, they were part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s golden generation that dominated English football for over a decade. Between 2004 and 2014, the duo lifted multiple Premier League titles, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup. They were the heartbeat of a team that played fearless, attacking football and carried the winning spirit of Old Trafford across Europe.