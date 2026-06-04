For the first time in history, the World Cup is being hosted by three nations, and for the first time, there are three mascots to match. Maple the Moose represents Canada, Zayu the Jaguar represents Mexico, and Clutch the Bald Eagle represents the United States, each one drawn from the wildlife and national identity of their respective countries. Together they reflect the energy of their national teams, celebrate regional diversity, and connect with fans across languages, platforms and age groups. Three countries, three characters, one tournament.