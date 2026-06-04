A look back at six decades of World Cup mascots and what they represented
Dubai: With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just days away, the football world is finally meeting Maple, Zayu and Clutch, the three mascots representing Canada, Mexico and the United States. But behind them stands a 60-year tradition of characters who have each tried, in their own way, to put a face to the beautiful game.
Some become icons. Some become memes. A rare few become as inseparable from their tournament as the football itself. Here is the complete history of every FIFA World Cup mascot, from the very first in 1966 all the way to the three making their debut in 2026.
The mascot tradition began with Willie, a lion dressed in a Union Jack jersey who greeted the world at the 1966 tournament in England. Simple, patriotic and instantly recognisable, he set the template for everything that followed. He is often credited as the first major tournament mascot in global sports, and he remains one of the most iconic. England also won the trophy that year, which Willie fans have never let anyone forget.
A young Mexican boy in a sombrero and traditional football kit, Juanito was warm, cheerful and distinctly local. His name is a common diminutive of Juan in Spanish, giving the character an approachable, boy-next-door quality that connected with Mexican fans immediately. He represented the joy and passion of the host nation rather than any particular symbol.
The first mascots to come in a pair, Tip and Tap were two young boys in the West German national kit, their shirts marked with the letters WM, short for Weltmeisterschaft, the German word for World Cup. The duo reflected the host nation's efficiency and precision, two characters working together rather than one trying to do it all.
A young gaucho, the traditional South American cowboy figure, Gauchito represented Argentina's rich cultural heritage and the romanticism of the Pampas. Dressed in the light blue and white of the national team, he carried a rebenque (or talero), a traditional, short, wide leather riding crop used by South American cowboys for managing horses and wore a traditional beret. The character nodded to a way of life that was deeply embedded in Argentine identity and pride.
A smiling orange wearing the Spanish national kit, Naranjito was one of the more unusual mascots in the tournament's history and also one of the most beloved. The fruit carried special significance, symbolising optimism as Spain emerged from General Franco's dictatorship. Cheerful, round and distinctly Spanish, Naranjito became one of the most commercially successful mascots of his era.
A jalapeño pepper in a sombrero was the mascot for Mexico's second World Cup. Pique was colourful, spicy and full of personality, leaning into Mexican culture with a boldness that divided opinion. The character drew scrutiny even before the tournament began, described as the target for jokes by Mexican nationalists who felt it leaned too heavily on stereotype. Despite the controversy, Pique remains one of the more memorable mascots in the series.
Perhaps the most avant-garde mascot in World Cup history, Ciao was a geometric stick figure made up of coloured blocks arranged to resemble a footballer, with an actual football for a head. Its name means both hello and goodbye in Italian, a fitting double meaning for a tournament that marks both arrivals and departures. Abstract, modern and deeply Italian in its design sensibility, Ciao was polarising at the time and is now considered something of a cult classic.
Warner Brothers reportedly created the canine for the 1994 tournament held in the United States, and the result was a cartoon dog in full football kit named Striker. Energetic and commercially accessible, he was designed to introduce football to a largely unfamiliar American audience through the language they knew best: animation. He did the job.
A rooster in France's navy blue kit, Footix drew on one of the country's most enduring national symbols. The Gallic rooster has represented France for centuries, and placing it in a football kit for the home World Cup felt both natural and celebratory. His daughter, a chicken named Ettie, later became the mascot for the 2019 Women's World Cup, giving Footix an unexpected legacy beyond his own tournament.
The first mascots to come as a trio, Ato, Kaz and Nik were futuristic, digitally designed creatures from an imagined world. The first World Cup of the new millennium, their bold abstract design marked a shift towards more imaginative, less literal mascots, reflecting the technological identity of the two co-host nations and the dawn of a new era in both football and global culture.
A talking lion in a German national shirt paired with a wisecracking football named Pille, this duo leaned into entertainment over symbolism. Goleo was designed to be larger than life and media-friendly, though he was not universally loved. The partnership between an animal mascot and an anthropomorphic ball was an experiment that has not been repeated since.
One of the most celebrated mascots in World Cup history. The name was derived from ZA, South Africa's international abbreviation, and kumi, meaning ten in several African languages, combining identity and milestone in a single word. A leopard with bright green dreadlocks wearing the South African national colours, Zakumi was joyful, distinctive and deeply connected to the spirit of the continent hosting the tournament for the first time.
Brazil used a three-banded armadillo named Fuleco, an endangered species native to Brazil. These animals can curl into a ball when threatened, directly linking the creature to football, and the choice also carried a conservation message about protecting Brazil's wildlife. The name combined futebol and ecologia, making it one of the most purposeful mascot names in the tournament's history.
A wolf whose name means the one who scores in Russian, Zabivaka was confident, stylish and instantly likeable. He wore sports goggles, a detail that FIFA described as giving him special targeting powers on the pitch. Chosen through a public vote, he became one of the most warmly received mascots in recent memory and a genuine cultural fixture of the Russia tournament.
A billowing, ghostlike figure inspired by the traditional Qatari headdress, La'eeb was unlike anything that had come before. His name means super-skilled player in Arabic, and his design was praised for blending cultural significance with modern creativity, making him a fitting ambassador for a tournament that was itself unlike any other. Playful and otherworldly, La'eeb represented Qatar's heritage while speaking to a global digital audience.
For the first time in history, the World Cup is being hosted by three nations, and for the first time, there are three mascots to match. Maple the Moose represents Canada, Zayu the Jaguar represents Mexico, and Clutch the Bald Eagle represents the United States, each one drawn from the wildlife and national identity of their respective countries. Together they reflect the energy of their national teams, celebrate regional diversity, and connect with fans across languages, platforms and age groups. Three countries, three characters, one tournament.