GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Home advantage powers Mexico, USA and Canada to historic World Cup runs

The three co-hosts have ridden a wave of home support and momentum to reach new heights

Last updated:
AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mexico's players celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match against Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 30, 2026.
Mexico's players celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match against Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 30, 2026.
AFP

Mexico City: Canada have already made World Cup history, while Mexico and the USA are also on course to beat their best ever runs in the tournament as home advantage has paid dividends.

AFP Sports looks at how all three co-hosts have thrived while others have struggled with the sprawling tournament spread over three countries and 17 cities.

Mexico

Swept along by fanatical support in the stadiums and the streets, Mexico have already ended a 40-year wait to win a knockout game by beating Ecuador to make the last 16.

El Tri are confident of eliminating England in what could be a World Cup classic on Sunday.

Javier Aguirre's side made the most of a kind group-stage draw to ease past South Africa, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

But the first half destruction of Ecuador, who beat Germany in the group stages and finished second to Argentina in South American qualifying, served as a warning to England.

Winger Julian Quinones has been Mexico's breakout star with three goals in four games, while veteran striker Raul Jimenez broke down in tears after ending his long wait for a World Cup goal in the opening game of the tournament.

Now in his third spell in charge, Aguirre is aiming to achieve where he failed in 2002 and 2010 by taking Mexico to the quarter-finals, matching their best ever World Cup performance on home soil in 1970 and 1986.

"I can tell you that this team deserves what is happening," he said after a reported 1 million people took to the streets of Mexico City to celebrate the win over Ecuador.

"This big connection with the fans and playing the World Cup."

USA

Any fears that the Americans would fail to show up to their own party have been emphatically swept away as Mauricio Pochettino's men have energised a nation where football has to fight for its place in the spotlight.

A 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last 32 was the most-watched football match in US television history, averaging 33.5 million viewers across all networks.

The brand of high-energy, attacking football that made Pochettino one of the most sought after coaches in European football has been successfully implemented at international level.

Paraguay, who went on to eliminated Germany to reach the last 16, were blown away in a 4-1 victory that got the US off to a flying start.

Even the sending off of Folarin Balogun, who has been one of their stars of the tournament with three goals, against Bosnia could not derail the USA as the 10 men saw the game out with ease.

Even without the suspended Balogun, a last 16 clash with Belgium should hold no fear for Pochettino's men as they eye the quarter-finals for just the second time.

Canada

The glass ceiling for Canada at a World Cup was shattered when they made the knockout stages, and in some style, as they thrashed Qatar 6-0.

A second-place finish in Group B behind Switzerland, meant Canada were forced onto American soil for the remainder of the tournament.

A first ever knockout victory followed against South Africa, thanks to Stephen Eustaquio's late strike in Los Angeles.

A much tougher taks awaits in Houston on Saturday when highly-fancied Morocco face Jesse Marsch's men.

Outspoken American Marsch has branded his team "Canadian heroes" just for making it this far and said taking on the 2022 semi-finalists was a "free hit" at more glory.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mexico's players celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Mexico and Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 30, 2026.

Mexico beat Ecuador to reach World Cup last 16

1m read
South Korea's forward #07 Son Heung-min and South Africa's forward #12 Thapelo Maseko fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between South Africa and South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24, 2026.

BTS V hype as South Korea’s WC dream in doubt

2m read
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025.

Every record the 2026 FIFA World Cup has broken so far

5m read
Mascots of the World Cup Maple the Moose (L), Zayu the Jaguar (C) and Clutch the Bald Eagle pose for a picture during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers semi-final playoff football match between New Caledonia and Jamaica at the Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico on March 26, 2026.

How World Cup mascots evolved since 1966

7m read