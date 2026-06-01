Sooryavanshi’s rise has also started spilling into popular culture
Teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned the Indian Premier League 2026 season into his personal breakout stage, stacking up a staggering 776 runs across 16 matches and firmly announcing himself as one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian cricket. And now, the conversations around a potential India call-up only intensified.
His standout run also came into focus after Rajasthan Royals’ win in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh on May 27, where the teenager was seen soaking in the moment following the team’s victory.
Apart from the numbers, Sooryavanshi’s rise has also started spilling into popular culture. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to X to comment on the young cricketer’s presence, writing, “If sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film.”
The reference points back to Kapur’s 1983 classic Masoom, his directorial debut, widely regarded as a cult coming-of-age drama adapted from Erich Segal’s Man, Woman and Child. The film featured performances from Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Saeed Jaffrey, Tanuja and Supriya Pathak, and also introduced child actors Urmila Matondkar, Aradhana and Jugal Hansraj.
Set in Delhi, the story follows a seemingly stable family whose life is disrupted when the husband’s past extramarital affair comes to light, bringing his young son into their home. The boy, unaware of the emotional storm around him, becomes an unexpected presence that unsettles the family’s balance.
As tensions rise between hurt, jealousy, and responsibility, the film explores how each member responds differently to betrayal and guilt. While the wife struggles to accept the child, the father is forced to confront the consequences of his past, and the children in the household react in their own deeply human ways.
Kapur has recently been developing a contemporary reimagining of Masoom, aiming to revisit its emotional core through modern-day perspectives. In a statement, he explained, "For a long time, I've felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today's world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them. AR Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful," Kapur said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the praise for Sooryavanshi continues to pour in.
Speaking at a Mumbai event, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was also full of praise for the technical ease and maturity shown by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing his batting as both rare and compelling to watch.
“Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat - it was magnificent. I mean, he is something truly special. And not just the ability to hit the ball, but what also fascinated me was the wrist work that he has,” Tendulkar said at the Cricinfo Honours, where he was named the 'Best Men's International Batter of the 21st Century.
He went on to break down what stood out most in the youngster’s game:
“To be able to play in all directions of the ground, you need good wrist work. And he is not slogging the ball. He is just picking the line and length earlier than the rest of the guys, and he is able to clear the rope comfortably,” he added.
Beyond the praise, Tendulkar also offered guidance for the teenager’s development, stressing the importance of staying natural and not being overwhelmed by expectations. He suggested Sooryavanshi should continue focusing on his own game and approach challenges in a clear, solution-oriented way as his career progresses.
Earlier, Tendulkar had tweeted, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!"