Recalling how overwhelming the moment became when the story exploded online, she said: “I woke up one day and felt I was in my own Black Mirror episode,” referring to the Netflix series. She added that her social media was suddenly flooded with coverage from global outlets: “I was scrolling through the news on Instagram, and I could see only pictures of myself on some big magazines and big podcasts talking about this. Even German and South African media covered this,” she said, even joking that Kohli’s popularity may have grown further in Germany because of the controversy.