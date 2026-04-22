Yadav further argued that if the matter had been limited to Rs 5 crores, it would have been resolved years earlier. “Ye Rs 5 crores ka masla hota to 2012 me nipat ta. Iss Rs 5 crores ne Rs 17 crores ko dubane ka kaam kiya hai,” (If it had been about Rs 5 crore, then it would have been sorted in 2012 itself. The Rs 5 crore ballooned into Rs 17 crore), he said, claiming the dispute eventually ballooned into losses estimated between Rs 17 and Rs 22 crores.