India Supreme Court refuses actor Darshan bail, orders fast-track trial

The case relates to the murder of Renukaswamy, whose body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru in June last year. According to police, the victim had allegedly sent abusive and inappropriate messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, who is considered close to Darshan. Investigators alleged that Renukaswamy was abducted and assaulted by a group linked to the actor before his death. Darshan and several others were arrested in connection with the case and have denied wrongdoing.