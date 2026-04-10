Bail order rekindles debate on accountability in Malayalam film industry
Dubai: An Ernakulam court has granted bail to filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan in the sexual harassment case filed against him by a young actor, even as the development reignites concerns about accountability in the Malayalam film industry.
According to reports emerging from Kerala, the court order reportedly came after considering the bail plea, noting procedural aspects of the case including the absence of any fresh custody application from the prosecution.
Ranjith was arrested after the actor alleged that he sexually harassed her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi. During the bail proceedings, the filmmaker denied the allegations, claiming that the complaint was a retaliatory move following a dispute on set.
The case comes at a time when the industry is still grappling with the fallout of the Hema Committee report, which exposed deep-rooted discrimination, abuse, and unsafe working conditions for women. Ranjith himself has faced multiple allegations in the past, though earlier cases against him were later quashed.
Reacting to his arrest earlier, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu — a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) — had said the situation reflects a larger systemic breakdown. She pointed out that repeat allegations against the same individuals highlight how a lack of consequences emboldens offenders.
Calling out the culture of disbelief around survivors, Parvathy had noted that the conversation often shifts to questioning victims rather than addressing accountability. She also underlined the economic risks women face when they speak up, saying many are pushed out of work, making justice an even steeper uphill battle.
Her remarks now gain renewed relevance in light of Ranjith securing bail, with critics arguing that such developments risk reinforcing the perception that the system continues to fail survivors.
Further updates are awaited.