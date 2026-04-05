Case renews scrutiny of how Malayalam film industry treats women and newcomers
Dubai: The fall of celebrated Indian filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan reads like a script the Malayalam film industry has seen before, but never quite confronted fully.
A filmmaker, writer, producer and public commentator, Ranjith has long been a household name in Kerala. Not just for his films, but also for his outspoken views and the kind of larger-than-life male protagonists he often champions on screen.
His heroes, mostly A-listers like Mammootty and Mohanlal, are typically swaggering, authoritative, and unapologetically patriarchal. Men who take up space, make decisions, and rarely apologise.
Which is why the current allegations against him feel disturbingly ironic.
The director now stands accused of allegedly mirroring, in real life, the very traits his films have often glorified. A female actor has alleged sexual harassment inside a caravan at a shooting location in Kochi. Following her complaint, he has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in a sub jail in Ernakulam. This comes after he was earlier taken into police custody as part of the investigation.
And if this feels like déjà vu, that is because it is.
This is not the first time Ranjith’s name has surfaced in connection with allegations of inappropriate behaviour. In 2024, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused him of attempting to sexually abuse her during an audition process linked to a 2009 film. That complaint, like others before it, added to a growing list of accusations that never quite translated into lasting professional consequences.
Despite the controversies, Ranjith continued to remain a visible and influential figure.
His filmography only adds to that weight. From Ravanaprabhu to Nandanam, Paleri Manikyam to Pranchiyettan & the Saint, his work has been both commercially successful and critically recognised. He is a recipient of multiple national and state awards and has held key institutional roles, including chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.
In short, this is not a man on the fringes. This is someone the industry has celebrated, platformed, and continued to work with. Which brings us to the uncomfortable question. How many allegations does it take before an industry pauses and reassesses?
The Malayalam film industry often positions itself as more self-aware than its peers. The conversations around MeToo have been louder here. Reports have been commissioned. Groups like Women In Cinema Collective have been formed. There is, at least on the surface, a willingness to engage.
But engagement is not the same as accountability.
Ranjith’s case sits right at that intersection. Between what is said and what is done. Between progressive intent and selective action. Because even after earlier allegations surfaced, even after public scrutiny intensified, he did not disappear from the ecosystem. He continued to work, attend events, and remain relevant. That continuity speaks volumes.
Film sets are not neutral spaces. They are often deeply hierarchical. Young actors, especially women, often operate within systems where power is unevenly distributed and speaking up can come at a cost. When allegations are repeatedly followed by inaction or delayed responses, it sends a message that silence might be safer than truth.
Now, with Ranjith in custody and his bail plea pending, the focus has shifted to the legal process. His counsel has already questioned the manner of his arrest, arguing that due procedure was not followed. It is a familiar pivot. From allegation to process. From what happened to how it was handled.
And while due process is important, it should not overshadow the core issue.
This moment is bigger than one filmmaker.
It is about an industry that has, for years, spoken about reform but struggled to enforce it consistently. It is about whether influence and legacy continue to act as buffers. And it is about whether this case will finally force a shift from conversation to consequence.
Because if not, then this is just another story the industry will outgrow.
Until the next one arrives.