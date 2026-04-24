Akhil Marar sparks outrage over pregnancy remarks; Kerala women, doctors push back

Backlash grows as Kerala doctors say Akhil Marar trivialised pregnancy dangers
Dubai: Filmmaker and former Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar has come under fire for his recent comments on pregnancy, with women, doctors, and activists in Kerala strongly pushing back against his views.
In a recent interview, Marar described pregnancy as a “natural process” that has been turned into a “complicated, commercialised, and disease-like experience” by modern hospitals.
He suggested that women should embrace pregnancy with less fear rather than viewing it as a medical condition. He even likened it to women embarking on an "enjoyable" experience. He spoke about how women in the past, who had no access to healthcare, gave birth and then pounded rice.
The remarks quickly triggered backlash on social media, with many accusing him of trivialising the physical and emotional realities of pregnancy, as well as undermining the role of medical care in ensuring safe childbirth. Reels of women mocking and ridiculing his remarks are also doing the rounds.
Healthcare professionals were among the most vocal critics, pointing out that medical intervention during pregnancy is often essential and has significantly reduced maternal and infant mortality rates.
Several doctors and public health advocates said framing pregnancy as something that should simply be “enjoyed” ignores the risks and complications many women face.
The controversy has also taken a formal turn, with a complaint reportedly filed by Dr. Prathibha, a social activist and politician, to the Chief Secretary. The complaint argues that Marar’s statements could mislead the public and diminish trust in the state’s healthcare system.
Responding to the criticism, Marar said his comments had been misinterpreted. He maintained that his intention was not to undermine hospitals or medical professionals, but to highlight how certain narratives around pregnancy can create unnecessary anxiety.
However, the clarification has done little to dial down the outrage, with many women in Kerala continuing to call out what they see as a dismissive take on childbirth. Social media platforms have since been flooded with personal accounts from mothers and influencers, sharing their own experiences to counter his claims.