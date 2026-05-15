UAE says nearly 3,000 missiles and drones targeted civilian infrastructure
New Delhi: The UAE has reaffirmed its categorical rejection of what it described as Iranian claims and attempts to justify terrorist attacks targeting the country and other states in the region, during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi.
Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, said the attacks constituted a “flagrant violation” of the United Nations Charter, international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, stressing the UAE’s firm rejection of any allegations or threats affecting its sovereignty, national security or independent decision-making.
Al Marar said the UAE retains its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic and military rights in confronting any threat, allegation or hostile act, adding that attempts to exert pressure, level accusations or promote what he described as malicious claims would not alter the country’s established positions or deter it from protecting its national interests and sovereignty.
According to Minister Khalifa, the UAE has been subjected to repeated and unjustified Iranian attacks since February 28, 2026, with Emirati air defences intercepting nearly 3,000 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones targeting civilian facilities and critical infrastructure.
He said the attacks deliberately targeted airports, ports, oil facilities, desalination plants, energy networks, service facilities and residential areas.
Al Marar stated that despite a series of regional and international condemnations, Iran had continued as terrorist attacks against the UAE and countries in the region, in disregard of international consensus.
He referred to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, co-sponsored by 136 countries, as well as a resolution unanimously adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council during a session held in Geneva on March 25, 2026, condemning the attacks.
He added that the resolution described the attacks as violations of international law and threats to international peace and security, noting that it received backing from more than 100 countries.
The minister also referred to resolutions issued by the International Maritime Organization and the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, both of which condemned what he said were Iranian violations of state sovereignty and threats to civil aviation safety.
Al Marar said the international community had continued to condemn the attacks, pointing to a resolution adopted by the Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organization calling on Iran to immediately halt attacks and threats targeting commercial ships, oil tankers and port infrastructure.
He also referred to a unanimous resolution adopted by the International Telecommunication Union Council in Geneva condemning attacks on civilian communications and information technology infrastructure, as well as a decision by the Food and Agriculture Organization condemning actions threatening food security.
According to the Minister, the resolutions demonstrate broad international consensus rejecting such attacks and affirm the right of the UAE and other countries to defend their sovereignty in accordance with international law.
He said the resolutions also send a clear message that the international community would not tolerate attacks against state sovereignty or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure.
Al Marar further accused Iran of obstructing international shipping lanes, including what he described as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a clear violation of international law.
He said targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a means of pressure or economic coercion amounted to piracy and posed a direct threat to regional stability and global energy security.
The minister stressed that the UAE does not wait for protection from others and is capable of deterring aggression, while retaining its legitimate right under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and protect citizens, residents and visitors.
He added that Iran bears full responsibility for the attacks and their consequences, stressing that respect for state sovereignty, dialogue, ending terrorist attacks and strict adherence to international law remain the essential foundations for lasting stability.