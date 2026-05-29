GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Bessent: US pressure brought Iran to nuclear talks

US links Iran talks to surrender of enriched uranium and Strait of Hormuz access

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during scheduled training aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is one of more than 20 warships supporting the US blockade against Iran. Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 111 commercial ships, and disabled 4. as of May 29, 2026.
US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during scheduled training aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is one of more than 20 warships supporting the US blockade against Iran. Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 111 commercial ships, and disabled 4. as of May 29, 2026.
@CentCom | X

Washington: The Trump administration claimed that its campaign of military and economic pressure has succeeded in bringing Iran to the negotiating table on its nuclear programme, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arguing that Tehran is now discussing issues that previous US administrations could not get it to address.

Bessent told reporters at a White House news conference that recent developments marked a significant shift in Iran's position and suggested that Washington's strategy was producing results.

"President Trump has done something that no other administration is able to do," Bessent told reporters.

"We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear program and to perhaps commit to not having one."

"That has never happened before. It had been off the table."

The comments came as the administration continued to signal optimism about ongoing contacts with Tehran while declining to confirm reports of a tentative agreement.

Focus on enriched uranium

Bessent repeatedly stressed that any future deal would depend on Iran meeting key US demands, including surrendering its highly enriched uranium, abandoning any pursuit of a nuclear weapon and restoring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, he argued that the combination of military action and economic sanctions had altered Iran's calculations.

"I think when you look at the results of the kinetic action, of our economic pressure, it has worked to bring them to the table and have a discussion on this," he said.

The Treasury Secretary suggested that sanctions relief would remain contingent on concrete Iranian concessions and indicated that negotiations were still ongoing.

"Nothing is going to be on the table until we see the Strait of Hormuz open and the Iranians agree that they have to turn over the highly enriched uranium and that they can't have a nuclear program," he said.

Bessent also portrayed the Iranian leadership as weakened and struggling to coordinate its response following recent developments.

"The Iranian government, such as it is, is three pillars. It is the elected government, it is the IRGC, and it is the clerics, and they are having trouble communicating," he said.

While emphasising that President Donald Trump preferred diplomacy, Bessent also warned that the administration was prepared to increase pressure if talks failed.

"President Trump always prefers a peace deal," he said.

"We do not have unlimited patience."

"If President Trump doesn't think he can get a peace deal, then kinetic is back."

The administration's comments reflect a broader effort to portray its Iran policy as a combination of pressure and diplomacy, with officials arguing that sanctions and military actions have strengthened Washington's negotiating position rather than undermined it.

Related Topics:
ians

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump

Trump set for crucial Iran call: Key demands detailed

2h ago2m read
Satellite image shows the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Planet covered by a new roof at Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Why 440kg of uranium could decide fate of US-Iran deal

4m read
Iranian army soldiers stand in front of a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei, during a rally to show their solidarity and support in Tehran. File photo taken on April 29, 2026.

'Initial framework': US, Iran edge toward 60-day deal

2m read
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during scheduled training aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is one of more than 20 warships supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran. Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 72 commercial ships, and disabled 4.

US commanders defend Iran strikes as senators clash

2m read