Iran’s nuclear stockpile: The issue at the heart of US-Iran negotiations

Weeks of negotiations have brought Washington and Tehran closer to a possible framework that could extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch a new phase of talks. But one issue continues to overshadow almost every other discussion: what happens to Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. According to international inspectors, the material could potentially be sufficient for around 10 nuclear weapons if further enriched, making it one of the most sensitive issues on the negotiating table.