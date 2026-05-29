Trump prepares final decision on Iran deal: Key demands explained

US sets conditions on nukes and Hormuz access before Iran peace decision
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is set to make a “final determination” on whether to move forward with a proposed peace agreement with Iran.
In a lengthy social media post, Trump said he would meet advisers in the White House Situation Room to decide on the next steps regarding a deal aimed at extending the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said any agreement must include Iran committing never to develop a nuclear weapon and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted international shipping.
He also called for the removal of all sea mines from the strategic waterway, claiming that US forces had already cleared a number of mines and that Iran would be responsible for eliminating any remaining devices.
The US president indicated that the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports could be lifted as part of the agreement, allowing commercial vessels and oil tankers to resume normal operations.
However, it remained unclear whether Iran had formally agreed to the conditions or whether any blockade measures had already been eased.
Trump also outlined plans for Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, saying the material would be recovered and destroyed under a process involving the United States, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He claimed the operation would target enriched material buried deep underground at nuclear facilities damaged by previous US military strikes.
Addressing reports that Iran had sought financial compensation linked to the conflict, Trump said no money would change hands under the current framework.
“No money will be exchanged, until further notice,” he wrote, adding that only less significant issues had been agreed upon so far.
While Trump's comments offered the clearest indication yet that a deal could be nearing completion, major questions remain over Iran's acceptance of the proposed terms and the timeline for implementation.
The president said he would make a final decision following consultations with his national security team at the White House.iran