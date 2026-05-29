US-Iran truce deal awaits Trump as strikes test fragile ceasefire

Proposed 60-day ceasefire framework could ease Gulf shipping disruptions
Highlights
Hezbollah has dramatically expanded its use of fibre-optic-guided drones against Israeli troops and border communities, according to Wired tech magazine.
Adopting tactics refined on the battlefields of the Russia-Ukraine war, it is creating what Israeli officials now describe as one of the most difficult aerial threats they have faced in years.
Military analysts say the is increasingly relying on fibre-optic first-person-view, or FPV, drones. The reason: they can bypass Israel’s sophisticated electronic warfare systems and radar defenses.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that President Donald Trump would not accept a "bad deal" with Iran, insisting that any agreement must address Tehran's nuclear programme and guarantee open shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Discussions with Iran were continuing, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent repeatedly declined to confirm reports of a tentative agreement, telling reporters at the White House that any deal would depend on President Donald Trump's approval.
"The teams have been going back and forth and President Trump has made it very clear," Bessent said. He added that Iran "has to turn over their highly enriched uranium", "cannot pursue a nuclear weapon" and that "the Strait of Hormuz has to free transit. Navigation of the seas has to be free and open as it was before".
"He's not going to take a bad deal. He's going to make a great deal for the American people," Bessent said.
The United States and Iran have made good progress towards a ceasefire extension deal but President Donald Trump is not yet ready to approve it, US Vice President JD Vance said Thursday.
"We're going back and forth on a couple of language points. We've made a lot of progress here," Vance told reporters, hours after US sources said Washington and Tehran had agreed a deal.
"Hopefully, we'll continue to make progress and the president will be in a position where he can endorse the agreement, but obviously that's still TBD (to be determined)," he added.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced additional sanctions on Iran's military oil sales even as one U.S. official said that Tehran and Washington had reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire and start nuclear negotiations.
The latest penalties -- first reported by The Associated Press -- are part of the Trump administration's sprawling and ever-growing economic pressure campaign to get Iran to capitulate to its demands. But both Republican and Democratic administrations have levied countless sanctions against Iran for decades to no avail.
The action puts additional sanctions on Sepehr Energy Jahan -- the oil sales arm of Iran's armed forces -- which facilitates the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil to China. In a news release, Treasury claimed that Iran's military generates revenue through these sales "via an array of front companies to help fund its reconstitution and threaten its neighbors."
"The Treasury Department will continue to increase pressure on Iranian oil sales to deprive the Iranian regime and its military of the financial resources it needs to threaten U.S. allies and partners in the Middle East," Secretary Scott Bessent said.
Iran's football team still lacks US visas and is not competing in World Cup on "equal terms" because of its difficulty in training ahead of the tournament, its ambassador to Mexico said Thursday. Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh visited the northwestern Mexican border city of Tijuana, where Iranians have relocated their training camp. They were originally planned to be based in Tucson in the US state of Arizona.
The ambassador told a news conference that "the country to the north" -- meaning the US -- had not followed through on its responsibility of hosting the Iranian team. "We don't know whether or not they're going to give the players their visas," he added.
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US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly agreed in principle to an initial framework that would extend a fragile ceasefire for 60 days and open formal negotiations over the future of Iran’s nuclear program, according to US officials familiar with the talks.
The proposed agreement, reported by the BBC, has not yet received final approval from President Donald Trump or Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. American officials described the arrangement as an "initial framework" aimed at preventing further escalation after weeks of military confrontation in the Gulf region.
The deal would open the Strait of Hormuz and start a 60-day negotiation period on Iran’s nuclear program, CNN reported.
But uncertainty quickly emerged from Tehran.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim cited a source close to the negotiations who denied that any final agreement had been completed or formally confirmed, highlighting continuing divisions and mistrust between the two longtime adversaries.
Both sides have accused each other of violating an already shaky ceasefire announced earlier this week following US strikes on Iranian military targets and retaliatory attacks by Tehran-aligned forces.
On Thursday, Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted a US military base in the region after fresh overnight American strikes hit southern Iran. Iranian state-linked media described the attacks as retaliation for what Tehran called “continued aggression” against its territory.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) today released data for April 2026 global passenger demand.
Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was down -3.4 per cent compared to April 2025. Excluding the Middle East, demand increased by 1.2 per cent. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), decreased -2.9 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 83.1 per cent (-0.4 ppt compared to April 2025).
International demand fell -5.3 per cent compared to April 2025. Excluding Middle East, demand grew by 1.9 per cent. Capacity was down -5.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9 per cent (-0.2 ppt compared to April 2025).
Domestic demand was flat compared to April 2025. Capacity increased 0.8 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 81.9 per cent (-0.7 ppt compared to April 2025).
"The 46.6 per cent fall in demand for carriers in the Middle East due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down -3.4 per cent. The situation for air transport remains highly volatile. The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand." said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday threatened to target ally Oman if it helped impose a tolling system in the key Strait of Hormuz, warning of sanctions against all parties involved in such actions.
"Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent warned in a post on X.
He said the United States would "not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz," a reference to Iranian proposals to do so as part of a potential agreement with Washington.
Bessent later told a White House press briefing that he spoke with the Omani ambassador earlier Thursday, and received assurances that "there were no plans for tolling" the critical waterway.
"I told him that this was a non-starter and he did not want to risk either the Oman individuals or Omani financial institutions getting sanctioned," Bessent said.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones, stressing that they constitute a blatant assault on Kuwait's sovereignty, a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, and a serious breach of international law.
In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure the security of its citizens and residents.
He also reiterated that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of Arab national security.
The proportion of vessels not linked to Iranian ownership that are transiting the key Strait of Hormuz has risen, according to data from maritime firm Lloyd's List Intelligence shared Thursday.
This despite Iran blockading the waterway since the start of the Middle East war on February 28, preventing a large share of Gulf countries' hydrocarbon exports, in turn harming the global economy.
"The last week we saw ships flagged with Singapore, UAE, South Korea, and also a Norway flagged-vessel going through the Gulf, specifically exiting," said Bridget Diakun, an analyst at Lloyd's List Intelligence.
Crossings by very large crude carriers not tied to Iran appear in particular to be picking up again.
Of the 27 recorded by analytics firm Kpler since the start of the conflict, more than half took place in May.
Five of these huge oil tankers meanwhile left the Gulf through the strait between May 20 and May 26.
Three of them - the Eagle Veracruz sailing under the Singaporean flag, as well as the Eagle Verona and the Yuan Gui Yang each flying the Chinese flag - have declared China as their destination.
Israel denounced on Thursday a UN decision to blacklist the country over alleged sexual violence in conflict zones, calling the move "shameful and absurd".
"The shameful and absurd UN decision to include Israeli entities in the annex to the CRSV (conflict-related sexual violence) report is further proof of the UN's true nature: a politicised and corrupt organisation that has abandoned its founding principles and systematically targets Israel as its primary mission," Oren Marmorstein, a spokesperson for the Israeli foreign ministry, said on X.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he had ordered the country's military to take control of 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip, in defiance of the terms of a fragile ceasefire that took effect in October.
"We are currently squeezing Hamas. We now control 60 percent of the territory in the strip. You know, we were at 50, we moved to 60. My directive is to move to... 70 per cent," he said at a conference in an occupied West Bank settlement, according to a video aired by Israel's Channel 12 network.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened Thursday to target Oman if it helped impose a tolling system in the key Strait of Hormuz, warning of sanctions against parties involved.
"Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent warned in a post on X.
Israel is breaking all contact with United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, the country's ambassador announced Thursday, saying it was "outrageous" Israel is being blacklisted over alleged sexual violence in conflict zones.
"We are done with this secretary-general," Ambassador Danny Danon said in a video posted on X.
"The decision to blacklist Israel and accuse us of using sexual violence as a weapon of war is an outrageous decision," he said, referring to an upcoming report from Guterres' office.
"The secretary-general and his team continue to spread lies against Israel. To put us and Hamas terrorists on the same list, that's unacceptable."
The Israeli mission to the UN said in a statement it will have no contact with the secretary-general's office as long as Guterres serves as head of the organisation.
Guterres's spokesman said they were aware of Danon's remarks.
US and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, but President Donald Trump has yet to give it his final approval, two US officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts have been quoted as saying by Axios.
Day 90: US, Iran reach deal pending Trump's final approval
Day 89: Trump says 'not satisfied' yet on Iran deal
Day 88: Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire
Day 87:
Day 86:
Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open
Day 84:
Day 83: Trump rejects tolls in Hormuz: 'We want it free'
Day 82: Trump says US-Iran talks are ‘right on the borderline’
Day 81: Iran’s position 'unclear', deal 'uncertain': VP Vance
Day 80: Trump says 'holding off on attack on Iran tomorrow'
Day 79: Trump says 'clock is ticking' for Iran
Day 78: Iran plans new Strait of Hormuz toll system
Day 77: Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days: US
Day 76: World leaders call for security in Strait of Hormuz
Day 75: Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi
Day 74: Iran signals potential 90% Uranium enrichment
Day 73: Trump calls Iranian response 'totally unacceptable'
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan