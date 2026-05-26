US strikes Iranian missile sites as negotiators push for breakthrough deal in Qatar, oil prices plunge

Top US diplomat Marco Rubio insisted on Tuesday that the blockaded Strait of Hormuz would reopen "one way or the other", after fresh US strikes on Iran cast doubt on an accord to end the Mideast war.

"The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open," Rubio told reporters in the Indian city of Jaipur, where he was making an official visit.

"What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable," he said.