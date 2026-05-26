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US strikes Iranian missile sites as negotiators push for breakthrough deal in Qatar, oil prices plunge

Strikes on Iran coincide with Doha push for US‑Iran deal and Hormuz reopening

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A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran.
AP
US forces have struck missile sites in southern Iran as top Iranian negotiators arrive in Doha for talks, with both sides inching toward a possible deal. Oil prices tumbled more than 6% on hopes of a breakthrough, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the reopening of international internet access after an 87-day blackout. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an escalation of operations in Lebanon to crush Hezbollah. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Hormuz strait will reopen 'one way or the other'

Top US diplomat Marco Rubio insisted on Tuesday that the blockaded Strait of Hormuz would reopen "one way or the other", after fresh US strikes on Iran cast doubt on an accord to end the Mideast war.

"The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open," Rubio told reporters in the Indian city of Jaipur, where he was making an official visit.

"What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable," he said.

Iran deal still possible within days despite US strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that a deal with Iran was still possible despite new American strikes that cast doubt on their fragile ceasefire.

"There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days," Rubio told reporters in Jaipur during a visit to India. 

"The president's expressed his desire to make it. He's either going to make a good deal or no deal," he said.

US military strikes missile sites in southern in Iran

US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines on Monday, US Central Command said, as top Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha for talks to end the war.

"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a US Central Command spokesman, said in a statement.

'Proceeding nicely': US-Iran talks intensify in Qatar, as Trump pushes Abraham Accords

The United States and Iran are inching toward a possible breakthrough agreement aimed at ending months of conflict, with negotiators working on what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as a “memorandum of understanding” (MOA).

But major disagreements over the wording surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions continue to delay a final deal, CNN reported, citing US "officials".

Iranian officials are currently in Qatar for what a diplomatic source described as “intense talks,” with discussions reportedly continuing behind closed doors as both sides attempt to narrow remaining gaps.

US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone, telling reporters negotiations are “proceeding nicely,” while also pressing Middle Eastern nations to join the Abraham Accords once a broader regional agreement is secured.

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term, normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Trump has repeatedly argued that expanding the accords is key to reshaping regional alliances and isolating Iran diplomatically.

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Oil prices plunge more than 6% on hopes for US-Iran deal, Hormuz reopening

Crude oil prices tumbled sharply in Asian trading early Tuesday, with US benchmarks falling more than 6% as optimism grew over progress in negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict and restore flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark crude for near-term delivery, was at $90.55 per barrel, down $6.061 or about 6.27%.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, stood at $96.14, off $6.84 or roughly 6.61%, as per Trading Economics.

Murban crude dropped even more sharply to $92.82, down over 9.19%, while Louisiana Light crashed 11.96% to $102.20, down by $13.89 as of 7.47am Tokyo, on Tuesday (May 26, 2026).

Netanyahu orders escalation of Lebanon offensive to 'crush' Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he had ordered the military to intensify its offensive in Lebanon in an effort to "crush" Hezbollah, accusing the group of targeting Israeli forces with drone attacks.

"I have ordered an even greater acceleration of our operations," Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on his Telegram channel.

"It is true that they are attacking us with drones, including fibre-optic drones, but we have teams working on countermeasures and we will solve this issue... We will intensify our blows, increase our firepower, and we will crush them."

Iran’s president orders the reopening of international internet access

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the reopening of international internet access, state media reported on Monday, following a near-90-day blackout imposed in the aftermath of the war involving the United States and Israel. The report, citing the head of public relations at Iran’s Communications Ministry, said the directive has been issued but did not clarify how or when connectivity to the global web would be restored.

According to internet monitoring group NetBlocks, the blackout has now lasted 87 consecutive days, amounting to more than 2,000 hours of restricted access. The organisation said the shutdown has significantly reduced transparency and deepened uncertainty for detainees, dissidents and other affected groups inside the country.

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Qatar, Oman leaders highlight importance of regional stability

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received a phone call on Monday from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, according to QNA.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and discussed bilateral relations as well as key regional and international developments.

The discussion also touched on ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, with the Omani Sultan praising the Emir’s role in promoting dialogue and supporting peaceful solutions amid the current crisis.

Both leaders stressed the importance of reaching a swift resolution to help safeguard regional security and stability.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor

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