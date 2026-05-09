US President Donald Trump said his administration may consider reviving the now-suspended maritime security initiative, "Project Freedom", aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

If a deal is not reached with Iran, Trump added that the renewed effort would be expanded into what he called "Project Freedom plus."

Speaking to reporters at the White House before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said that he might "go back to Project Freedom" if a deal is not reached, but it would be "Project Freedom plus", noting that the initiative would be the same as its predecessor, "plus other things".

"We'll go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up, buttoned up," Trump said.

"I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen, but it'd be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," he added.