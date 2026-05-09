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US tanker strikes rock Iran truce as Trump awaits Tehran reply

US attacks on Iranian-linked ships spark retaliation and raise fears of wider conflict

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
IranUS-Israel-Iran war
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The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) implementing a maritime blockade against the Iran-flagged crude oil tanker vessel Stream while the latter was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) implementing a maritime blockade against the Iran-flagged crude oil tanker vessel Stream while the latter was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port.
US NAVY/AFP
Tensions across the Middle East are rising again after US forces struck two Iranian-linked tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting retaliation from Tehran and fresh exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel. Iran has accused Washington of violating the ceasefire and undermining diplomatic efforts, while President Donald Trump says a response from Tehran to the latest US proposal is expected soon. Follow our live updates as the crisis unfolds across the region:

Trump hints at ‘Project Freedom plus’ if Iran deal fails

US President Donald Trump said his administration may consider reviving the now-suspended maritime security initiative, "Project Freedom", aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

If a deal is not reached with Iran, Trump added that the renewed effort would be expanded into what he called "Project Freedom plus."

Speaking to reporters at the White House before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said that he might "go back to Project Freedom" if a deal is not reached, but it would be "Project Freedom plus", noting that the initiative would be the same as its predecessor, "plus other things".

"We'll go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up, buttoned up," Trump said.

"I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen, but it'd be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," he added.

US awaits Iran's response on latest proposal

A US fighter jet disables two Iranian-flagged tankers, prompting retaliatory attacks and rattling a shaky truce as President Donald Trump says he is awaiting Tehran's reply to his latest proposal to end the Middle East war.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials accused the US of violating the ceasefire with the tanker strikes and hampering diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

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Suspected oil slick off Iran's Kharg Island

Satellite images appeared to show an oil slick spreading off the coast of Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal for the Islamic republic.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the apparent spill, which was located off the small Gulf island's west coast.

Orbital EOS, which monitors oil spills, told The New York Times that the spill appeared to cover more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) as of Thursday.

The Conflict and Environment Observatory, a non-governmental organization, said on X that the "original source remains unclear, meanwhile it's drifting south and seems unlikely to be addressed appropriately."

Qatar PM meets Vance, calls for Iran talks

Qatar's prime minister called for renewed diplomacy on an agreement with Iran as he met in Washington with Vice President JD Vance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Vance and discussed Pakistani-led efforts to broker a permanent peace amid a shaky ceasefire.

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military bases

Hezbollah said it launched missiles and drones at military bases in Israel in retaliation for a recent attack on Beirut and ongoing strikes in the south, where Lebanese authorities reported 11 people killed.

US jet fires on tankers

US forces fired on and disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers that tried to violate the American blockade of Iran's ports, the US military said.

A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet "disabled both tankers after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran," US Central Command said in a post on X that included footage of the strikes.

US forces have now forcibly halted four ships they said were seeking to violate the blockade, in place since April 13.

'Europe to share Iran burden'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Europeans to help secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"The world has to start asking itself, what is it willing to do if Iran tries to normalise a control of an international waterway? I think that's unacceptable," he said after meeting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

"If one of the main reasons why the US is in NATO is the ability to have forces deployed in Europe that we could project to other contingencies, and now that's no longer the case, at least when it comes to some NATO members, that's a problem, and it has to be examined," he added.

Hormuz control like 'atomic bomb'

"The Strait of Hormuz represents an opportunity as precious as an atomic bomb," said Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader.

"Indeed, having in one's hands a position that allows you to influence the global economy with a single decision is a major opportunity."

'Saudi banned US use of bases'

Saudi Arabia prohibited the United States from using its airspace and bases on its territory to launch operations for its brief bid to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, two Saudi sources told AFP.

But the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Washington's access to Saudi airspace and bases would continue for other uses.

EU bans fuel surcharges

The European Union said on Friday that airlines must not charge customers extra fuel fees after they have already bought tickets, as aviation fuel costs soar amidst fears of shortages because of the Middle East war.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) meanwhile cleared the way for the use of Jet A, a US-produced aviation fuel only used in Europe for return flights from the United States.

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