Bahrain confirms arrested IRGC-linked network collected funds for Iran-based support

Authorities allege suspects funneled money to Iran-linked groups
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has said investigations have confirmed that members of a recently dismantled group were in direct contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Authorities said the arrested individuals collected funds with the intention of transferring them to Iran to support the IRGC and finance what it described as terrorist operations.
The ministry said its findings are based on ongoing criminal investigations and evidence gathered by security agencies. It added that the detainees were part of an organised network under probe for alleged external links and financial activity connected to the IRGC.
The Ministry confirmed that 41 individuals from the main group have been arrested, with legal proceedings now underway. Search and investigation operations continue, and further action will be taken against anyone found involved.
Officials also linked the case to ongoing probes into alleged espionage for foreign entities and support for Iranian attacks.
The UAE has expressed full solidarity with Bahrain. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised Bahraini security authorities for uncovering the alleged cell and reiterated support for all measures taken to protect Bahrain’s security and sovereignty.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter security threats, noting that Bahrain’s security is integral to the stability of the wider Gulf region.