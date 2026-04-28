GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Bahrain

Five sentenced to life in Bahrain for plotting 'terrorist' acts with Iran

Human Rights Watch expressed alarm over the arrests of 'dozens of people' in the region

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Five sentenced to life in Bahrain for plotting 'terrorist' acts with Iran
Supplied

Five people were sentenced to life in Bahrain on Tuesday for plotting "terrorist and hostile acts" with Iran, which bombarded the tiny Gulf state during the Middle East war.

Two Afghans and three Bahrainis were convicted and a fourth Bahraini was acquitted by the High Criminal Court, the public prosecution said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

They were accused of monitoring and photographing "vital facilities" for Iran, it said.

"The Public Prosecution affirms that the crime of communicating with hostile foreign entities against the Kingdom of Bahrain is considered one of the most serious crimes affecting national security," the statement said.

The public prosecution is considering appealing against the acquittal of the sixth defendant, it added.

Iran launched waves of missile and drone strikes against Gulf states including Bahrain in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic that sparked the Middle East war on February 28.

Human Rights Watch last month expressed alarm over the arrests of "dozens of people" in the region since the start of the Middle East war.

On Monday, Bahrain -- which has a large Shia population -- revoked the citizenship of 69 people, saying they had "supported hostile Iranian acts".

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

High rise buildings are pictured in the Manama skyline.

69 stripped off citizenship in Bahrain over Iran links

1m read
Egypt condemns terror plot in UAE, lauds hit on network

Egypt condemns terror plot in UAE, lauds hit on network

1m read
Jordan condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE

Jordan condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE

1m read
The UAE flag flies over the Abu Dhabi skyline.

Muslim Council of Elders condemns plot by terror group

1m read