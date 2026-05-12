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Bahrain jails three for life over links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Two men, one woman found guilty of spying with IRGC

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Bahrain flag
Bahrain flag
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Bahrain’s High Criminal Court has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in two separate cases involving alleged links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Bahrain News Agency quoted the head of the Terror Crimes Prosecution as saying that two defendants were convicted of communicating with the Iran's IRGC with the aim of carrying out hostile and terrorist acts against Bahrain.

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The court sentenced both men to life imprisonment, fined them 10,000 Bahraini dinars ($26,500) each and ordered the confiscation of seized items.

Authorities said investigations found that Iranian intelligence services and the Revolutionary Guards had tasked members of groups based in Iran with monitoring vital facilities in Bahrain in preparation for attacks aimed at destabilising the kingdom.

According to prosecutors, the first defendant, who had escaped to Iran, recruited the second defendant inside Bahrain to support terrorist operations, transfer funds to extremist elements and gather information on strategic facilities allegedly passed to Iranian authorities.

In a separate case, the court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment after convicting her of seeking and communicating with the Revolutionary Guards to carry out hostile acts against Bahrain.

Prosecutors said she used a social media account to publish images and coordinates of sensitive sites and vital facilities in Bahrain, alongside content praising what authorities described as the Iranian aggression against the kingdom.

The public prosecution said crimes threatening Bahrain’s national security and sovereignty were among the gravest offences under the law and could carry penalties up to capital punishment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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