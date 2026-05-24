GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Bahrain

Bahrain sentences nine to life over alleged Iran Revolutionary Guard links

The court also ordered the confiscation of seized items linked to the investigations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nine defendants sentenced to life imprisonment and two others to three years in prison in two separate cases involving alleged links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Nine defendants sentenced to life imprisonment and two others to three years in prison in two separate cases involving alleged links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Shutterstock

Bahrain's criminal court has sentenced nine defendants to life imprisonment and two others to three years in prison in two separate cases involving alleged links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The head of Bahrain’s Terror Crimes Prosecution said the 11 defendants were convicted of communicating with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with the intent to carry out hostile and terrorist acts against the kingdom and harm its national interests.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Authorities said the cases involved the alleged recruitment of individuals in Bahrain to monitor, photograph and collect information on sensitive and vital facilities before passing the information to operatives linked to the IRGC.

Prosecutors said one suspect, who remains at large, had recruited individuals inside Bahrain and coordinated financial transfers through bank accounts and cryptocurrency-related activities involving Iran to finance the alleged operations.

In the second case, prosecutors accused another fugitive suspect of recruiting local individuals to carry out surveillance and gather intelligence on strategic facilities in Bahrain.

The court also ordered the confiscation of seized items linked to the investigations.

Bahrain’s Public Prosecution said investigations included forensic examinations of electronic devices and witness testimony, adding that the defendants had been granted legal representation throughout court proceedings before the rulings were issued.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Bahrain

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File picture: US Navy keep watch on Iranian fast attack craft in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran expands Hormuz zone in defiance of maritime law

3m read
Bahrain flag

Three sentenced to life in Bahrain for links with Iran

2m read
Bahrain reports IRGC-linked network targeting Shia community

Bahrain says IRGC-linked group in terror financing case

2m read
Investigations and security reports uncovered an organisation connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the ideology of “Wilayat Al Faqih”.

Bahrain confirms network funded Iran-based operations

2m read