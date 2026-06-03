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Bahrain arrests 15 suspects over links to Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Interior Ministry's move follows Iranian missile, drone attacks on Bahrain

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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15 people arrested in Bahrain over links to Iran's IRGC .
15 people arrested in Bahrain over links to Iran's IRGC .
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Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday it had arrested 15 people accused of operating as field agents for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a major security operation aimed at protecting national security.

The arrests were made following intelligence investigations and security reports linked to a previously uncovered Iranian agent network in Bahrain, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

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The suspects were identified as field operatives tasked with carrying out incitement directives by attempting to influence citizens, particularly young people and adolescents, and encourage them to engage in criminal activities, the ministry said.

Authorities alleged that the group sought to recruit individuals and establish networks to advance the agendas of unlawful organisations.

Legal procedures are being completed against those arrested, while investigations are continuing into others suspected of involvement, according to the report.

The arrests come after Bahrain's Defence Force said it had intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and a number of drones targeting civilian sites in the kingdom, amid escalating tensions between Iran and Gulf states.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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