Interior Ministry's move follows Iranian missile, drone attacks on Bahrain
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday it had arrested 15 people accused of operating as field agents for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a major security operation aimed at protecting national security.
The arrests were made following intelligence investigations and security reports linked to a previously uncovered Iranian agent network in Bahrain, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
The suspects were identified as field operatives tasked with carrying out incitement directives by attempting to influence citizens, particularly young people and adolescents, and encourage them to engage in criminal activities, the ministry said.
Authorities alleged that the group sought to recruit individuals and establish networks to advance the agendas of unlawful organisations.
Legal procedures are being completed against those arrested, while investigations are continuing into others suspected of involvement, according to the report.
The arrests come after Bahrain's Defence Force said it had intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and a number of drones targeting civilian sites in the kingdom, amid escalating tensions between Iran and Gulf states.