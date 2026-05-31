According to a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the group was allegedly formed by members of the dissolved Islamic Scholars Council and sought to facilitate Iranian interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

The Head of the Terrorist Crimes Prosecution said investigators accused the network of attempting to exert influence over religious platforms, spreading extremist ideology, recruiting members and intimidating clerics who opposed its views.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns across the Gulf following months of regional tensions involving Iran and its allies.

Bahrain has long accused Tehran of supporting groups seeking to destabilise the kingdom, allegations Iran has repeatedly denied.

Authorities said investigations were continuing and additional legal measures could follow as the inquiry progresses.