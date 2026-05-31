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Bahrain detains 41 suspects over alleged links to Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Authorities also ordered the disclosure of their bank accounts

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Prosecutors said the suspects were questioned and remanded in custody pending further investigations. Authorities also ordered the disclosure of their bank accounts and the freezing of assets connected to the case.
Prosecutors said the suspects were questioned and remanded in custody pending further investigations. Authorities also ordered the disclosure of their bank accounts and the freezing of assets connected to the case.
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Dubai: Bahrain’s Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of 41 suspects accused of belonging to a network linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in one of the Kingdom’s largest recent terrorism-related investigations.

Prosecutors said the suspects were questioned and remanded in custody pending further investigations. Authorities also ordered the disclosure of their bank accounts and the freezing of assets connected to the case.

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According to a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the group was allegedly formed by members of the dissolved Islamic Scholars Council and sought to facilitate Iranian interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

The Head of the Terrorist Crimes Prosecution said investigators accused the network of attempting to exert influence over religious platforms, spreading extremist ideology, recruiting members and intimidating clerics who opposed its views.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns across the Gulf following months of regional tensions involving Iran and its allies.

Bahrain has long accused Tehran of supporting groups seeking to destabilise the kingdom, allegations Iran has repeatedly denied.

Authorities said investigations were continuing and additional legal measures could follow as the inquiry progresses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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