Air raid sirens sound in Bahrain: interior ministry

Alert follows Iran Guards’ threat to retaliate for US strikes on Islamic republic
Air raid sirens rang out in Bahrain on Thursday, the interior ministry said, after the Iran Revolutionary Guards vowed to respond to US strikes on the Islamic republic.
"The siren has been sounded," the interior ministry said in a post on X. "Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."
The alert came amid heightened regional tensions following U.S. strikes on targets inside Iran, with the Revolutionary Guards warning that a response against American interests was imminent.
Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, making it a potential target in any Iranian retaliation.