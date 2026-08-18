Emirates resumes one Bahrain flight; Kuwait routes remain disrupted
Dubai: Flying from the UAE today, August 18? Most flights continue to operate, but travellers should be prepared for cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes as airlines continue to review operations amid the ongoing Middle East war.
Emirates has resumed one daily Bahrain service, while other Bahrain flights remain cancelled.
Etihad continues to operate selected Bahrain and Kuwait services but has cancelled three pairs of Bahrain flights until August 21.
Air Arabia has cancelled several UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain flights, while flydubai says its Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia services are operating as scheduled. Several international airlines have also extended their Dubai and regional suspensions.
The Middle East war enters another tense day as Iran gives Washington what Reuters, citing a senior Iranian official, describes as “a few weeks” to meet its demands or face a shift to a fully offensive military posture.
Tehran is demanding $300 billion in reconstruction funds, the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to the US naval blockade, an end to the war on all fronts and a permanent resolution over the Strait of Hormuz.
The Strait remains at the centre of the crisis. Tanker traffic has fallen sharply, with only five commodity vessels crossing on Saturday and none on Sunday, compared with 31 the previous weekend.
Brent crude has climbed above $91 a barrel as markets assess the risk of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.
Elsewhere, Iraq has opened an investigation into an attack on the office of Kurdistan's prime minister. Kurdish authorities blamed Iran, saying Iranian drones targeted Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's personal office and the home of the head of the region's security and intelligence agency. No casualties were reported.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack and urged Iran's Kurdish allies to remain alert to what he called “false flags”.
In the Red Sea, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have attacked Saudi vessels off Mocha. Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the claim.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Meanwhile, Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has announced enhanced operational readiness across travel platforms and checkpoints at Dubai airports.
The measures are aimed at facilitating the return of citizens, residents and visitors following the summer holiday season, while reducing processing times and improving the customer experience.
For travellers, this means airports are preparing for higher passenger volumes as the summer travel period winds down.
Etihad said flights EY643 and EY644 between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain will operate as scheduled.
However, flights EY641-EY642, EY645-EY646 and EY647-EY648 remain cancelled until August 21.
Etihad said its teams are assisting affected passengers with their travel arrangements, including re-accommodation on alternative services.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait are currently scheduled:
EY653: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
EY654: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
Emirates has resumed one daily service to Bahrain, although some Bahrain flights remain cancelled.
EK835 Dubai-Bahrain: Cancelled
EK837 Dubai-Bahrain: Cancelled
EK839 Dubai-Bahrain: Scheduled to depart at 4pm
The status of some Dubai-Kuwait flights was unavailable at the latest check. Emirates said flight status information would be available 24 hours before departure.
The airline is also allowing eligible passengers to change their travel dates without a fee, although fare and tax differences may still apply.
Passengers should check their individual flight status before travelling to Dubai International Airport.
flydubai
flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
Passengers should still check their individual flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available and allow additional time to reach Dubai International Airport during the busy summer period.
The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure.
However, FZ909 from Dubai to Jeddah is delayed.
Air Arabia continues to report cancellations affecting flights between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.
The latest cancellations include:
3L020 Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: Cancelled
G9068 and G9124 Sharjah-Kuwait: Cancelled
G9107 Sharjah-Bahrain: Cancelled
G9108 Bahrain-Sharjah: Cancelled
Other flights showing disruption include:
XY812 flynas Dubai-Dammam: Cancelled
PIA217 Airblue Dubai-Islamabad: Cancelled
UAE residents travelling to India should continue to allow extra time at the airport as enhanced security measures remain in place at several major airports until August 20.
Additional screening and higher passenger volumes are expected at airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Passengers should allow extra time for check-in, baggage drop, security screening and boarding.
For travel involving Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines operating at Saudi airports to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave the country and reach their final destinations or transit points.
Airlines have been told to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements through official channels.
Passengers should therefore check the latest documentation requirements before travelling, particularly if they are transiting through another country.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or adjust services involving Dubai and other Middle Eastern destinations.
Air Canada: Dubai suspensions have been extended, with services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: The resumption of Dubai flights has been pushed back to October 24.
Scoot: Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary has suspended Singapore-Jeddah flights until September 12.
Air France: Dubai and Beirut services have been temporarily adjusted or suspended.
KLM: The airline has adjusted its Middle East schedule and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf. Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until September 6.
Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman have resumed as the airline restores operations across parts of the Middle East. Flights to Iran remain suspended, while the carrier has warned of further disruption following the latest escalation.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Doha flights have resumed, but flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa Group: Several regional services remain suspended. Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, while Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended. Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai remain suspended until September 13.
Services operated by Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.
The changes come amid the continuing regional security situation, with airlines reviewing their operations, flight paths and schedules as conditions change.
Some carriers have suspended or adjusted services to affected destinations as a precaution, while others continue to operate selected regional routes.
The disruption around the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional security concerns are adding to uncertainty for airlines operating across the Gulf.
This means a route operating today could still face a delay, cancellation or schedule change at short notice.
Passengers flying from UAE airports should:
Check their individual flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if their airline advises it.
If flying flydubai from Dubai, allow at least four hours as advised by the airline.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Complete online check-in and use airline apps where available.
Keep contact details updated to receive flight alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Check official airline and airport advisories before travelling.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.