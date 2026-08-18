UAE-India travel: Extra airport time remains important

UAE residents travelling to India should continue to allow extra time at the airport as enhanced security measures remain in place at several major airports until August 20.

Additional screening and higher passenger volumes are expected at airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Passengers should allow extra time for check-in, baggage drop, security screening and boarding.

Travelling to Saudi Arabia? Check your documents

For travel involving Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines operating at Saudi airports to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave the country and reach their final destinations or transit points.

Airlines have been told to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements through official channels.

Passengers should therefore check the latest documentation requirements before travelling, particularly if they are transiting through another country.

What international carriers are saying

Several international airlines continue to suspend or adjust services involving Dubai and other Middle Eastern destinations.

Air Canada: Dubai suspensions have been extended, with services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.

British Airways: Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25.

Singapore Airlines: The resumption of Dubai flights has been pushed back to October 24.

Scoot: Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary has suspended Singapore-Jeddah flights until September 12.

Air France: Dubai and Beirut services have been temporarily adjusted or suspended.

KLM: The airline has adjusted its Middle East schedule and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf. Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until September 6.

Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman have resumed as the airline restores operations across parts of the Middle East. Flights to Iran remain suspended, while the carrier has warned of further disruption following the latest escalation.

Philippine Airlines: Manila-Doha flights have resumed, but flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 2.

Lufthansa Group: Several regional services remain suspended. Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, while Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended. Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai remain suspended until September 13.

Services operated by Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

Why are flights being disrupted?

The changes come amid the continuing regional security situation, with airlines reviewing their operations, flight paths and schedules as conditions change.

Some carriers have suspended or adjusted services to affected destinations as a precaution, while others continue to operate selected regional routes.

The disruption around the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional security concerns are adding to uncertainty for airlines operating across the Gulf.

This means a route operating today could still face a delay, cancellation or schedule change at short notice.

What UAE travellers should do today

Passengers flying from UAE airports should: