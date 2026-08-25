Several international airlines remain off UAE routes as regional security concerns persist
Dubai: Flying from the UAE today?
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai are operating a mix of scheduled, delayed and cancelled services on Tuesday, August 25, as airlines continue to adjust operations amid heightened regional security concerns.
While several UAE carrier services to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating at normal levels, cancellations remain on some routes, including flydubai’s Dubai-Riyadh flight and Air Arabia services from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and Bahrain.
A number of international airlines also continue to suspend UAE services, while Dubai airports are preparing for heavier passenger traffic as the summer travel period winds down.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
The Middle East war enters another tense day, with the US warning countries to cut business ties with Iran or face secondary sanctions, although Washington has not immediately imposed the threatened penalties.
Iran has warned of a “harsh” response to expanded US economic pressure, while China has said further sanctions could escalate tensions.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for the region. Iran has blacklisted 45 tankers for allegedly breaching its transit rules, with potential penalties including fines, detention or cargo confiscation.
The International Maritime Organization has reported 68 confirmed incidents involving commercial vessels in the Gulf and neighbouring waters during the six months of the war. At least 20 seafarers or port workers have been killed, 35 wounded and one remains missing, according to the IMO.
Around half of the incidents involved tankers, while 20 per cent involved container ships and 15 per cent bulk carriers. The UK Maritime Trade Operations classified 47 of the incidents as attacks.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Emirates is operating some services to Bahrain and Kuwait on Tuesday, although there are cancellations and delays elsewhere.
Dubai-Bahrain:
EK835 – cancelled
EK837 – cancelled
EK839 – scheduled
Dubai-Kuwait:
EK857 – scheduled
Elsewhere, EK334 from Dubai to Manila and EK027 from Dubai to Glasgow are delayed.
Passengers should check their individual flight status through Emirates' official channels before heading to the airport.
Etihad's services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally on Tuesday, with no major cancellations reported on the routes listed.
Abu Dhabi-Bahrain:
EY647 – arrived late
EY641 – scheduled
EY643 – scheduled
EY645 – scheduled
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait:
EY653 – departed
Etihad flight EY406 from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok on August 24 was delayed due to operational reasons.
Passengers should nevertheless check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
flydubai has cancelled FZ845 from Dubai to Riyadh.
The airline is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before travelling to the airport.
Air Arabia has several cancellations affecting Kuwait and Bahrain services.
G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait – cancelled
G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait – cancelled
G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain – cancelled
3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait – cancelled
Other flights from Dubai are also facing delays and cancellations.
PA211 – Dubai to Islamabad – cancelled
PA217 – Dubai to Islamabad – cancelled
SG5158 – Dubai to Jaipur – delayed
SG5016 – Dubai to Delhi – delayed
SG5014 – Dubai to Mumbai – delayed
SG5117 – Dubai to Kochi – delayed
Flight schedules can change at short notice, so passengers should check their specific flight number before leaving for the airport.
Several international airlines continue to adjust their Middle East schedules.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Services to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services are suspended until October 24.
KLM: Services to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam are suspended until September 6.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services are suspended until September 13.
Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi and Dubai have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
These dates remain subject to further operational and security assessments.
The continuing regional security situation is prompting airlines to review their schedules and operations.
The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is another factor for carriers operating across the Gulf, with restrictions affecting shipping and adding to wider regional uncertainty.
Airlines can therefore make operational changes at short notice depending on developments. A flight showing as scheduled on a route does not necessarily mean it will depart on time.
For passengers, the specific flight number is more important than relying on the overall route schedule.
Dubai is also entering a busier period as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.
Authorities are increasing operational readiness across airport platforms and checkpoints to manage the expected increase in passenger traffic.
Travellers should factor in additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration, particularly during busy departure periods.
UAE passengers flying today should:
Check their specific flight status before leaving home, even if the service was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, security, check-in and immigration.
Keep contact details updated with the airline to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest information.
For UAE residents and travellers, the key developments to monitor are activity around the Strait of Hormuz, US-Iran diplomatic developments, further sanctions, oil prices and airline schedules.
Any escalation around the strategic waterway could have wider implications for regional shipping and energy markets, while airlines may continue reviewing their operations.
For passengers, the most important step remains simple: check your airline and airport status before setting out. A flight scheduled now can still be delayed or cancelled as conditions develop.