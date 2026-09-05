US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know this evening, September 5

Airport disruptions, long-haul suspensions and evolving UN diplomacy explained
As Saturday draws to a close, the six-month-old US-Iran conflict shows no sign of easing, with fresh violence in Yemen, disputed reports of new strikes near Iran's Kharg Island, and a mounting diplomatic push at the United Nations. For residents across the UAE, the practical fallout continues to be felt most directly at the airport, where flight schedules remain in flux even as some international carriers resume service.
Here's a round-up of where things stand this evening.
The EU strongly condemned Iran's latest attacks on the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and criticised strikes on Saudi vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Brussels called for de-escalation, full implementation of UN Resolution 2817, and protection of civilians.
In Baghdad, fuel queues have returned as import disruptions hit Iraq. Despite being OPEC's second-largest producer, the country relies on imports because its refineries can't meet domestic demand.
In Yemen, clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels killed more than 60 people, including 26 government troops and 31 Houthi fighters. A missile strike also hit a civilian bus in Taiz, killing six and wounding seven more.
Iran claimed the US struck one of its tankers near Kharg Island with four missiles, saying the crew was being evacuated with no casualties. The claim came without evidence, and the US has not responded. Earlier reports described explosions in the area, but neither side has confirmed details.
The US, UK, France and Germany have drafted a UN resolution to refer Iran to the Security Council over its nuclear obligations, expected to go to a vote next week in Vienna, though a likely Russian and Chinese veto makes punitive action unlikely.
Washington approved a $5 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia to strengthen its air defences, pending congressional approval.
President Trump warned the US could hit Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site "very soon," saying US forces have already destroyed Iranian radar installations twice. He defended the five-month campaign as necessary to stop Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Trump also downplayed the war as "small potatoes," a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't even call it a war. The six-month conflict has killed 18 US troops and thousands of Iranians, with Iran still disrupting Strait of Hormuz shipping and fuel prices threatening Republicans ahead of the midterms.
For anyone flying in or out of the UAE this evening, the picture is mixed: some routes are running as normal, others are delayed or still suspended.
Regional routes
Emirates and flydubai: operating key Bahrain and Kuwait services as scheduled
Etihad: mostly normal on the same routes
Air Arabia: cancelled several Kuwait/Bahrain flights: G9068, G9124, 3L020 (to Kuwait) and G9107 (to Bahrain)
Delays today
Etihad: EY299/MS8419 and EY213 (Karachi, Delhi), EY277 (Peshawar), EY331 (Kochi)
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: morning delays to Cairo, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Calicut, Sialkot and Multan
Dubai International: Emirates to Brisbane and Kochi; Ariana Afghan Airlines to Kabul; SpiceJet to Mumbai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode and Kochi
Note: not all delays are linked to the security situation; some are routine operational or technical issues
If you're flying flydubai: Kuwait and Bahrain services are on schedule. Arrive at least four hours early, check in online, and allow extra time for traffic, security and immigration.
Long-haul suspensions
Air France: Dubai suspended through September 8
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh suspended until November 30
British Airways: Dubai/Abu Dhabi suspended; Dubai resumes October 25 (reduced frequency)
Singapore Airlines, ITA Airways, AirBaltic: Dubai suspended until October 24
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai suspended until October 24
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai suspended until October 2
Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai suspended until further notice
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah suspended
Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai suspended indefinitely
Lufthansa, Eurowings, SWISS: Dubai suspended until October 24 (Eurowings resumes November 1)
Air Canada: Dubai suspended until mid-January 2027
Routes recovering
Turkish Airlines: Dubai/Abu Dhabi resumed; Iran services still suspended
Qatar Airways: multiple daily Dubai flights; Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil resumed; network back to ~85% of pre-war levels
Air India and Air India Express: full GCC network restored
flynas and Jazeera Airways: daily or selected services to Dubai and the Gulf continuing
Travel advisories
UK: lifted its "essential travel only" warning for the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, but still flags unpredictable delays
Australia: downgraded UAE advice from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider Your Need to Travel"
US: keeps the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman at Level 3 "Reconsider Travel"; non-emergency government staff and families ordered out of the UAE
Canada: advises a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar; recommends keeping documents updated and supplies ready in case of a shelter-in-place situation
Check your specific flight status before heading to the airport, even if it was confirmed earlier today. Arrive with extra buffer time (three hours generally, four for flydubai), complete online check-in, and keep an eye on official airline channels for last-minute changes.