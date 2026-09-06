Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are mostly operating normally.

Services between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait are also mostly operating normally.

No major cancellations have been reported on the routes listed.

Several flights from Zayed International Airport have been delayed.

Flight EY474 from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta on September 5 was delayed for operational reasons linked to the volcanic eruption at Krakatau.

The return flight, EY475 from Jakarta to Abu Dhabi on September 6, is also expected to be delayed.