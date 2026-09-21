International airlines are staggering their return to the UAE
Etihad has largely maintained services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Al Qassim and Medina, although some flights to Dammam and Jeddah are delayed. Emirates has services to Bahrain and Kuwait scheduled, while flydubai and Air Arabia have recorded a few cancellations.
Travellers are being urged to check individual flight status before leaving for the airport as schedules can change at short notice.
The Iranian military says it believes the US is preparing to resume strikes against Iran and has vowed to retaliate if Washington launches another attack.
US President Donald Trump has indicated he is open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York this week, while Tehran has set conditions for ending the nearly seven-month-old conflict.
Separately, the US has warned that fighting between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces could escalate rapidly after a missile targeted Riyadh.
Oil prices have eased but remain elevated as markets weigh recovering Saudi supplies against continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Dubai International Airport (DXB): Little to no delays were listed on the airport website, although some early-morning departures were delayed according to flight-tracking website flightradar24.com.
Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi: The airport website was also showing little to no delays, although some early departures were affected.
Traveller warning: Both airports continue to advise passengers to check directly with their airlines because schedules can change as regional geopolitical conditions evolve.
UAE flight operations remain mixed today, with airport websites and airline updates showing scheduled services alongside delays and cancellations. Travellers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed below may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Etihad Airways
Services to Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally.
EY577 Abu Dhabi–Dammam is delayed.
EY603 Abu Dhabi–Jeddah is delayed.
Flights to Riyadh, Al Qassim and Medina are operating normally.
Passengers are advised to check their individual flight status before travelling.
Emirates
EK837 Dubai–Bahrain has arrived, while EK839 is scheduled.
EK857 Dubai–Kuwait is scheduled.
Passengers are advised to check Emirates' latest updates before travelling.
flydubai
FZ029 Dubai–Bahrain is cancelled.
FZ023 has arrived and FZ063 is scheduled.
FZ817 Dubai–Yanbu is cancelled.
The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia
G9068 and G9124 Sharjah–Kuwait are cancelled.
G9121 has not yet departed.
G9107 Sharjah–Bahrain is cancelled.
G9101 has arrived, while G9103 and G9105 are scheduled.
3L020 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait is cancelled.
UK: The FCDO has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warnings for major regional hubs including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. However, it continues to warn that the situation is unpredictable and travellers should be prepared for flight delays and sudden airspace changes.
US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families were ordered to leave the UAE.
Australia: Australia has lowered its UAE advice from Level 4, “Do not travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises keeping travel documents current and maintaining sufficient supplies in case travellers need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.
Services operating or returning
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed; Iran flights remain suspended.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil services also resumed. Its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, around 85% of its pre-war network.
Air India/Air India Express: Full GCC networks have been restored, with around 780 weekly flights between India and the region.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating while the airline monitors the situation.
flynas: Daily Dubai, Doha and Bahrain services are operating.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including Dubai flights, are operating, although Kuwait airspace and airport closures could cause disruption.
UAE services still suspended or reduced
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi suspended; Dubai flights planned to resume November 4.
Wizz Air: Preparing to return to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in late October.
Air Astana: Dubai services from Kazakhstan planned to restart in early October.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24; Eurowings separately plans to restart November 1.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 cancelled through October 24.
KLM: Dubai flights suspended through October 24.
Air Canada: Dubai suspended until mid-January 2027.
Air France: Dubai flights suspended through October 13; Riyadh flights cancelled through September 22 and Beirut remains suspended through September 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger services suspended through November 30.
ITA Airways, Finnair and AirBaltic: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai suspended through October 2.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah suspended.
Virgin Atlantic: London–Dubai suspended for the foreseeable future.
The UAE aviation sector is rebuilding capacity as airlines gradually restore international services.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said airline capacity at DXB had recovered to about 84 per cent of previous levels, while passenger volumes were at 78 per cent.
Emirates was operating at around 93 per cent of pre-disruption capacity in July and August, while flydubai expects to restore 100 per cent of its network capacity, potentially exceeding it, by the end of 2026.
However, travel advisories and ongoing regional security assessments continue to influence the pace of the international recovery.
International airlines are gradually restoring UAE services, but the recovery remains staggered.
British Airways plans to resume Dubai flights from November 4, while Wizz Air is preparing to return to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in late October. Air Astana will restart Dubai services from Kazakhstan in early October.
However, several carriers, including Lufthansa, SWISS, Singapore Airlines, KLM, ITA Airways and AirBaltic, have suspended Dubai flights through October 24, while Air Canada has pushed its return to mid-January 2027 and Virgin Atlantic to October 2027.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Check your flight immediately before leaving home, even if you already have a confirmed booking.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises.
If flying flydubai from Dubai, allow at least four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline for disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow your airline and airport's official channels for the latest operational information.