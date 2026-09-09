Gulf tensions keep flights uncertain; UK air traffic control issue disrupts routes
Dubai: UAE air travel remains mixed on Wednesday, with most services from Abu Dhabi and Dubai operating normally. Minor delays reported at both airports, while flights on some UK and Indonesia routes remain disrupted.
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai are operating a mix of scheduled, delayed and cancelled services, with some disruptions linked to the wider regional security situation and others caused by operational or technical issues.
Separately, a technical problem affecting the UK’s air traffic control provider NATS has disrupted flights at airports across Britain.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Tensions across the Gulf have escalated sharply, with the US military reportedly destroying five Iranian oil tankers early Wednesday. Washington said the action was retaliation for repeated Iranian missile attacks on a US Navy warship.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned tanker crews near Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports to evacuate, while explosions were reported on Iran’s Kharg Island. The escalation follows a separate missile attack on Jordan and a rise in oil prices, with Brent crude nearing $98 a barrel.
US Central Command also confirmed that the tanker M/T Riesco sank in the Gulf of Oman on September 8 after being destroyed by CENTCOM forces in response to attempted IRGC attacks on a US Navy warship.
Etihad Airways
EY641 Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: Scheduled to operate.
EY645 Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: Scheduled to operate.
EY653 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: Delayed.
Other delays
EY473 Jakarta–Abu Dhabi: Delayed on September 9 due to an operational reason.
EY414 Abu Dhabi–Phuket: Delayed on September 8, with return flight EY415 Phuket–Abu Dhabi also delayed on September 9.
Etihad – UK disruption
The airline said a UK air traffic control system issue affecting airports on September 8 has disrupted several London–Abu Dhabi services.
EY64 London Heathrow–Abu Dhabi: Cancelled.
EY66 London Heathrow–Abu Dhabi: Expected to depart at 21:30.
EY68 London Heathrow–Abu Dhabi: Expected to face an extended delay after inbound EY67 was diverted to Paris Charles de Gaulle.
Etihad said its teams are assisting affected passengers with hotel accommodation and onward rebooking. The disruption is due to the UK air traffic control issue.
Emirates
EK837 Dubai–Bahrain: Scheduled.
EK839 Dubai–Bahrain: Scheduled.
EK857 Dubai–Kuwait: Scheduled.
Other delays
Emirates said flights arriving at and departing from UK airports are also being affected by a technical issue involving NATS, the UK's air traffic control service provider. Passengers have been advised to check flight status and operational updates before heading to the airport.
flydubai
FZ029 Dubai–Bahrain: Cancelled.
FZ023 Dubai–Bahrain: Arrived.
FZ021 Dubai–Bahrain: Scheduled.
FZ027 Dubai–Bahrain: Cancelled.
FZ063 Dubai–Kuwait: Scheduled.
flydubai is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia
G9068 Sharjah–Kuwait: Cancelled.
G9124 Sharjah–Kuwait: Cancelled.
G9121 Sharjah–Kuwait: Scheduled.
G9107 Sharjah–Bahrain: Cancelled.
G9101 Sharjah–Bahrain: Arrived.
G9103 Sharjah–Bahrain: Scheduled.
G9105 Sharjah–Bahrain: Scheduled.
3L015 Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: Scheduled.
3L017 Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: Yet to depart.
3L020 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: Cancelled.
3L022 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: Scheduled.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Dubai Airports reported several early-morning delays, including PA211 Dubai–Islamabad and FZ1681 Dubai–Naples.
Other disruptions included:
J9122 Jazeera Dubai–Kuwait: Cancelled.
QB2205 Qeshm Airlines Dubai–Shiraz: Delayed.
IX346 Air India Express Dubai–Kozhikode: Delayed.
SG5106 SpiceJet Dubai–New Delhi: Delayed.
IS7353 Flysepehran Dubai–Tehran: Cancelled.
SG5117 SpiceJet Dubai–Kochi: Delayed.
Dubai Airports noted that cancellations in its flight-status data have a mixture of causes, including the ongoing war as well as operational and technical reasons.
UK: The supplied update says the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warnings for major regional hubs including the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. However, travellers are warned that the situation remains unpredictable and flights or airspace arrangements can change quickly.
US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and major commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the UAE.
Australia: Australia's travel advice for the UAE has been lowered from Level 4, “Do not travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Travellers are advised to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case commercial flights are suspended and people are required to shelter in place.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors regional airspace.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, while services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil have resumed. Delays remain possible. Its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.
Air India/Air India Express: Both have restored their full GCC networks. Together they operate about 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although airspace closures could still affect services.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating while the airline monitors the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside services to Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating, although intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could cause disruption.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027.
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2027, with the airline saying tickets for the resumed service will go on sale later this year.
KLM: Services to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24. The airline continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel and parts of the Arabian Gulf.
Air France: Dubai flights are suspended through September 10, while services to Tel Aviv and Riyadh have resumed.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended, with Dubai flights scheduled to resume October 25 at reduced frequency.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights are cancelled through November 30, with affected passengers offered rebooking, rerouting or refunds.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore–Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai remains suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
AirBaltic: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai remains suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah services remain suspended.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services remain suspended through October 24, while some other Middle East services are being restored.
UAE passengers should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, even if their booking was previously confirmed, as schedules remain subject to change.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by your airline.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Build in extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep airline contact details updated to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow the airline and airport's official channels for the latest information.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.