US-Iran tensions escalate: Washington destroys five oil tankers, Jordan intercepts ballistic missiles

Britain has announced sweeping new measures targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, accusing settlers of driving Palestinians from their homes and warning that settlement expansion is threatening the possibility of a Palestinian state. Israel responded by announcing the closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem, sharply escalating tensions between the two allies.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said settler violence and settlement expansion had reached an unacceptable level. In remarks to Parliament, he accused extremist settlers of using violence to displace Palestinians and described the situation as part of a broader threat to the viability of a two-state solution.

Britain has particularly objected to Israel's planned expansion of the E1 settlement project, which the British government says could sever the territorial connection between the West Bank and East Jerusalem. London has described the project as a serious threat to the possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state.

Israel responded swiftly: Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel would close Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem, which serves as the UK's diplomatic mission dealing with the Palestinian territories.