Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi media Ansarollah said Tuesday that the rebels hit targets in Saudi Arabia, as they press an offensive to seize territory near the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

The Houthis had accused Riyadh on Monday of carrying out strikes around the country, including the deadly bombardment of a prison.

"Yemeni drones and missiles pound the Saudi enemy," Ansarollah wrote on Telegram.

It said in a separate post that the strikes hit Abha International Airport, King Khalid air base and facilities belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco in Abha and Jizan.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on the report.