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US-Iran war: Tehran threatens US warships as oil prices climb on supply fears

As of September 7, CENTCOM says 94 vessels were redirected, three disabled and two boarded

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IsraelIranamericasUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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As of September 7, CENTCOM says it has redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to enforce compliance with the blockade.
As of September 7, CENTCOM says it has redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to enforce compliance with the blockade.
CENTCOM
Iran says it has the capability to strike US Navy vessels enforcing Washington's blockade on Iranian shipping, a sharp escalation after a series of tit-for-tat attacks on military and commercial vessels in the Gulf. As of September 7, CENTCOM says it has redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to enforce compliance with the blockade. Oil prices have hit a six-week high, with Brent crude nearing $97 a barrel on fears of disruption through the Strait of Hormuz. Elsewhere in the region: Israeli airstrikes on a southern Lebanese village have killed 12 people, including two children, Lebanon's Health Ministry says. Houthi rebels claim to have downed a Saudi reconnaissance plane, and seven crew from a Saudi tanker struck last week remain unaccounted for. Follow our live blog for the latest developments from the US-Iran conflict.

Houthis strike targets in Saudi Arabia: rebel media

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi media Ansarollah said Tuesday that the rebels hit targets in Saudi Arabia, as they press an offensive to seize territory near the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

The Houthis had accused Riyadh on Monday of carrying out strikes around the country, including the deadly bombardment of a prison.

"Yemeni drones and missiles pound the Saudi enemy," Ansarollah wrote on Telegram.

It said in a separate post that the strikes hit Abha International Airport, King Khalid air base and facilities belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco in Abha and Jizan.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on the report.

US forces redirect 94 vessels amid Iranian shipping blockade

US Central Command said its forces have redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two while enforcing the blockade on Iranian shipping.

The figures are current as of September 7, according to CENTCOM.

Baghaei assails Canada for supporting US-Israel military campaign against Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday launched a scathing verbal assault against Canada, accusing it of "strategic confusion" and endorsing US-Israel military aggression after Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne condemned Tehran's "destabilising activities" in the Middle East. 

Baghaei’s remarks come amid escalating tensions over maritime navigation and international sanctions, with Tehran sharply questioning Canada’s commitment to diplomacy and its standing as an independent sovereign state.

In a strongly worded post made on X, Baghaei claimed Canada chose to "appease their bullying neighbour" by backing military actions and sanctions against Iran rather than calling for de-escalation.

"Canada cannot credibly present itself as a champion of 'peace and security,' 'freedom of navigation,' and 'international law' while simultaneously backing US military aggression and Washington’s illegal, interventionist actions in our region," Baghaei stated.

Oil prices spike: Brent rises to $97 as US-Iran conflict threatens Gulf supplies

Oil prices climbed to a six-week high as renewed fighting between the US and Iran intensified concerns about disruptions to crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, with Brent crude moving toward $97/barrel, as of 8.01 am in Beijing on Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2026).

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.53. Murban crude, the UAE benchmark, was around $106.80. Brent reached an intraday high of $98.06 a barrel on Monday, its highest level since July 24, before settling at $97.31. WTI also reached a six-week high.

The latest rally reflects growing concern that the escalating US-Iran conflict could further disrupt oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.

The latest jump followed a series of attacks involving commercial and military vessels. US forces on Saturday struck 3 Iranian oil tankers after Iran launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships, according to US Central Command.

Iran says upgraded ballistic missile, ready for preemptive action against threats

Iran state media on Monday said a ballistic missile with improved capabilities was demonstrating a new doctrine: Tehran “will take action against any threat, even before it is carried out.”

The report by Iran’s state news agency repeatedly cited comments aired on state TV the day before by the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, who boasted of new missile capability and claimed it had been “tested” against a US warship.

It was not clear whether what was tested was the missile the new report described, the solid-fueled Qassem Basir, unveiled last year, when it was described as having at least a 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) range.

The US on Saturday said ballistic missiles were launched at US warships and it struck three Iranian oil tankers in response.

Experts called the launch an "escalation", noting that until then Iran's attacks at sea had targeted commercial shipping during six months of war. The US said the warships evaded the attacks.

Iran’s messaging in recent days has become more assertive, and Monday’s report said the Qassem Basir marks “a turning point in Iran’s defense strategy.”

US warships enforcing blockade are now targets: Iran general

Iran has warned that it can strike US Navy vessels enforcing Washington's blockade of Iranian shipping, escalating an already dangerous confrontation in the Arabian Gulf after a series of tit-for-tat attacks on military and commercial vessels.

Iran's acting defense minister, Brig. Gen. Majid Ibn Reza, said late on Monday that Iranian forces possess the ability to attack US warships enforcing what Tehran calls an "economic blockade", Tehran-based Press TV reported.

Ibn Reza claimed the country's military capabilities are "sufficient" to target American naval forces. The warning came two days after the US struck three Iranian crude-oil carriers following Iranian missile attacks on two US Navy vessels.

The exchange has pushed the conflict into a new phase in which Iran's oil exports, commercial tankers and US naval forces enforcing the blockade are increasingly becoming interconnected military targets.

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor

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