US-Iran tensions mount as Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupts tanker traffic, oil prices; Houthi attacks injure Saudi civilians

Hormuz daylight crossings return even as conflict risks keep exports below normal
Saudi Arabia warned Tuesday it will react "firmly" to Yemen's Houthis, after a series of attacks carried out by the pro-Iranian rebels using ballistic missiles and drones wounded 13 civilians in the country's south.
The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea.
The group seized control of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait last week, which has become vital as the wider US-Iran war chokes the Strait of Hormuz, in a significant blow to Yemeni government forces.
Thirteen civilians were injured and several homes and vehicles damaged after Houthi missile and drone attacks struck three Saudi cities, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said early Tuesday. Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said the group launched ballistic missiles and drones at civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif. The attacks left 13 people with minor to moderate injuries and damaged seven homes and two vehicles, he said, calling it part of an escalating Houthi campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is "showing signs of recovery", with very large crude carriers (VLCC) moving through the strategic waterway — in both directions and during daylight hours, according to maritime intelligence firm TankerTrackers.com.
In an update posted early on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2026), the tracking site said its analysis of satellite imagery captured as of Sept. 14 showed "bi-directional daytime" traffic by VLCC supertankers in the strait.
Citing recent satellite data as of Sept. 14, 2026, the company also reported increased volumes of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas. (LPG) being transferred between vessels through "ship-to-ship (STS) operations" in the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz.
Concern over Iran’s nuclear program has intensified as the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said it had conducted "almost no inspections" in the country for more than six months, while tensions surrounding Hormuz deepened and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed another attack on Saudi Arabia.
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The US Treasury Department is escalating its financial campaign against Iran: now, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is asking people around the world to report businesses, banks and individuals allegedly helping Tehran evade sanctions or move money through the international financial system.
Bessent said the appeal is part of "Operation Economic Outcast", a campaign launched in August to cut what Washington calls the remaining financial lifelines sustaining the Iranian regime and its networks.
Bessent said people with actionable information could be eligible for a financial reward regardless of where they live or who employs them.
The claim by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that a Panama-flagged oil tanker recently struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz is false, according to the US military.
In a post, the Central Command, claimed that the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker El Gaia was struck by an Iranian missile last month and "rendered inoperable".
"This weekend, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone while the ship sat in waters of the coast of Oman. The tanker is currently being towed by a regional partner. The IRGC's false claim is yet another example of their lies and intimidation attempts while they try to impede commercial vessels in the strait."
Brent crude traded near $105.70 a barrel Tuesday as Gulf Arab states postponed talks with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia launched retaliatory strikes against Yemen’s Houthi movement, adding to fears of a wider regional conflict and prolonged disruption to global oil supplies.
The planned meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council states had been expected to address a proposed temporary route for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil chokepoint that carried about one-fifth of global oil exports before the war. The postponement of the Oman talks leaves no clear timetable for a regional agreement on shipping. Iran has said that an arrangement with Oman would not automatically reopen Hormuz, insisting that broader demands, including those related to the U.S. naval blockade, must first be met.
A supertanker caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to pass through a restricted area south of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by semi-official Fars news agency.
The IRGC Navy identified the vessel as the “El Gaia” and said efforts to contain the blaze had failed, leaving the ship fully engulfed in flames.
The IRGC said warnings had been issued about the risks of using the route and reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its surveillance and control.
Day 199: Trump says 'open' to engaging with Iran
Day 198: Saudi pipeline attack, Yemen crisis add to regional tensions
Day 197: Saudi Arabia shuts pipeline after attacks as Houthis seize Yemen's Red Sea coast
Day 196: Iranian strikes hit US aircraft in Jordan
Day 195: Iran Guards say target unmanned US sea drone in Hormuz
Day 194: Iran Guards say war can end if US halts threats, meets demands