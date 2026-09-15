GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

US-Iran tensions mount as Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupts tanker traffic, oil prices; Houthi attacks injure Saudi civilians

Hormuz daylight crossings return even as conflict risks keep exports below normal

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
iran nuclear programmeIranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israelus-iranStrait of Hormuz
Add as a preferred source on Google
US-Iran tensions mount as Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupts tanker traffic, oil prices; Houthi attacks injure Saudi civilians
AFP-GIUSEPPE CACACE
Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are deepening even as satellite trackers report the first signs of tanker traffic picking back up through the vital waterway. Brent crude held near $105 a barrel Tuesday after Gulf Arab states postponed talks with Iran on reopening the strait and Saudi Arabia struck Houthi targets in Yemen. Disputes over a tanker fire, which Iran blames on a naval mine and the US military calls an Iranian missile strike, underscore how fragile the situation remains, while the IAEA's inspection concerns and Washington's sanctions enforcement push add further pressure. Follow live updates here as the crisis develops.

Saudi Arabia warns it will react 'firmly' to Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia warned Tuesday it will react "firmly" to Yemen's Houthis, after a series of attacks carried out by the pro-Iranian rebels using ballistic missiles and drones wounded 13 civilians in the country's south.

The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea.

The group seized control of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait last week, which has become vital as the wider US-Iran war chokes the Strait of Hormuz, in a significant blow to Yemeni government forces.

Houthi attacks injure 13 civilians in Saudi Arabia

Thirteen civilians were injured and several homes and vehicles damaged after Houthi missile and drone attacks struck three Saudi cities, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said early Tuesday. Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said the group launched ballistic missiles and drones at civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif. The attacks left 13 people with minor to moderate injuries and damaged seven homes and two vehicles, he said, calling it part of an escalating Houthi campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ship tracker: Hormuz tanker traffic shows 'signs of recovery' — but Gulf oil flows remain far below normal

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is "showing signs of recovery", with very large crude carriers (VLCC) moving through the strategic waterway — in both directions and during daylight hours, according to maritime intelligence firm TankerTrackers.com.

In an update posted early on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2026), the tracking site said its analysis of satellite imagery captured as of Sept. 14 showed "bi-directional daytime" traffic by VLCC supertankers in the strait.

Citing recent satellite data as of Sept. 14, 2026, the company also reported increased volumes of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas. (LPG) being transferred between vessels through "ship-to-ship (STS) operations" in the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz.

IAEA raises alarm over Iran access as Hormuz tensions mount

Concern over Iran’s nuclear program has intensified as the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said it had conducted "almost no inspections" in the country for more than six months, while tensions surrounding Hormuz deepened and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed another attack on Saudi Arabia.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

US Treasury urges global whistleblowers to expose Iran’s ‘financial lifelines’

The US Treasury Department is escalating its financial campaign against Iran: now, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is asking people around the world to report businesses, banks and individuals allegedly helping Tehran evade sanctions or move money through the international financial system.

Bessent said the appeal is part of "Operation Economic Outcast", a campaign launched in August to cut what Washington calls the remaining financial lifelines sustaining the Iranian regime and its networks.

Bessent said people with actionable information could be eligible for a financial reward regardless of where they live or who employs them.

US military 'fact check' says Iran's claim of oil tanker striking a naval mine is 'false'

The claim by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that a Panama-flagged oil tanker recently struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz is false, according to the US military.

In a post, the Central Command, claimed that the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker El Gaia was struck by an Iranian missile last month and "rendered inoperable".

"This weekend, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone while the ship sat in waters of the coast of Oman. The tanker is currently being towed by a regional partner. The IRGC's false claim is yet another example of their lies and intimidation attempts while they try to impede commercial vessels in the strait."

Brent at $105.70 as Gulf states halt Hormuz talks, Saudi Arabia strikes Houthis

Brent crude traded near $105.70 a barrel Tuesday as Gulf Arab states postponed talks with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia launched retaliatory strikes against Yemen’s Houthi movement, adding to fears of a wider regional conflict and prolonged disruption to global oil supplies.

The planned meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council states had been expected to address a proposed temporary route for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil chokepoint that carried about one-fifth of global oil exports before the war. The postponement of the Oman talks leaves no clear timetable for a regional agreement on shipping. Iran has said that an arrangement with Oman would not automatically reopen Hormuz, insisting that broader demands, including those related to the U.S. naval blockade, must first be met.

Supertanker catches fire after 'hitting mines' in Hormuz

A supertanker caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to pass through a restricted area south of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by semi-official Fars news agency.

The IRGC Navy identified the vessel as the “El Gaia” and said efforts to contain the blaze had failed, leaving the ship fully engulfed in flames.

The IRGC said warnings had been issued about the risks of using the route and reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its surveillance and control.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One while flying to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland from Ireland on September 13, 2026.

Trump says 'open' to engaging with Iran

9m ago18m read
Eight women face execution in Iran, rights group warns

Eight women face execution in Iran, rights group warns

14m read
People sail their boat past container ships anchoring near the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb off Yemen's coast in the Gulf of Aden on August 6, 2026.

Saudi Arabia shuts East-West Pipeline after attacks

10m read
The 'Al-Riqqa' oil tanker (L) and 'Al-Yarmouk' oil tankers sail in the Arabian Gulf waters, off the coast of Kuwait City. File photo taken on June 27, 2026.

IRGC Navy warns tanker crews near Kuwait, Bahrain

15m read