Oman postpones GCC-Iran meeting on Strait of Hormuz as oil prices rise on supply fears

US forces redirect 101 vessels as of Sept. 13 to enforce the ongoing blockade on Iran
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on social media platform X that, as of September 13, US forces have redirected 101 commercial vessels to ensure compliance.
A US Air Force colonel shot down over Iran in April said he prayed as he plunged toward the ground after an Iranian shoulder-fired missile damaged his parachute.
The officer, identified by the call sign “Bravo,” was the weapons-systems officer aboard an F-15E Strike Eagle, part of a two-person crew on a mission known as “Dude 44.” The pilot was identified by the call sign “Alpha.”
The aircraft was shot down over a mountainous desert area of Iran, separating the two airmen. Bravo said he fell at an estimated 70 to 100 mph (112 to 161 kph) after the missile damaged his parachute.
“At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” Bravo said in his first public account of the incident.
He said he paused and prayed as he fell. “Lord, your will be done. But if I’m getting through this, I need help,” he recalled saying.
Bravo survived the fall but was left behind enemy lines, separated from his pilot and facing the challenge of surviving in unfamiliar terrain while awaiting help.
The account offers a rare first-person description of what happened to one of the US airmen whose F-15E was shot down during the fighting with Iran.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, reviewed the latest regional developments during a phone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.
Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that during the call on Sunday, the two sides discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and strengthening security and stability in the region.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.
The loss of the Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon, also known as Hamas Heights, to Israeli forces has triggered a fierce political fight in Tehran, with Iranian hardliners accusing the negotiators of a June agreement with Washington of failing to protect Hezbollah’s Lebanese front. Israel said it had destroyed more than 2km of underground Hezbollah infrastructure beneath the strategic ridge, including a command complex, weapons storage sites and living quarters.
The operation came after the Israeli military declared “operational control” over the area above and below ground. Ali al-Taher overlooks Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and has long been viewed as a strategically important Hezbollah position. The ridge sits roughly 15 km from the Israeli border and north of the Litani River, an area central to the group’s military presence in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces announced that they had taken operational control of the ridge on Sept. 3. On Sept. 10, they destroyed the underground network in a major detonation, which Israeli officials said completed the consolidation of a security zone in the area.
At least eight women are now facing death sentences in Iranian prisons, including four whose cases are linked to nationwide protests that erupted in January, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, or HRANA, reported.
The cases add to growing alarm over what rights groups describe as an intensifying campaign of executions and capital prosecutions against protesters and political detainees, as per Iran International.
Four of the women — Maryam Hadavand, Mahnaz Chardouli, Leila Abolhasani and Taraneh Rahimi — were sentenced to death in cases tied to the January demonstrations, HRANA said.
Hadavand, 45, a mother of two, was arrested after events in Pakdasht, southeast of Tehran, on Jan. 8. HRANA said she was convicted on accusations including involvement in the deaths of two Basij members, setting fire to a religious site, damaging public property, and assembly and collusion against national security.
Oil prices rose sharply on Monday, pushing Brent crude above $107 a barrel as escalating tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of disruptions to global energy supplies.
Brent crude for November delivery gained 2.8 percent to $107.54 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for October rose 2.3 percent to $102.34.
Both contracts extended last week's gains after climbing back above the $100 threshold.
The market's focus remained firmly on the Middle East, where fresh security concerns threatened key export routes.
It came as Saudi Arabia temporarily shut its East-West pipeline following drone attacks, while a merchant vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday killing one person and injuring three others, Iranian authorities said.
The strait was free to transit before the war, but Iran now requires vessels to obtain permission and is considering a mechanism to impose service fees.
Ships that do not comply are regularly targeted by Iranian strikes, while the United States periodically bombs the Iranian coastline to challenge the Islamic republic's control of the strait.
Oman has also postponed talks between Iran and Gulf states on the future of the strategic waterway, a vital route for a large share of the world's seaborne oil trade.
Following the postponement of a scheduled meeting between Iran and Gulf nations slated for Monday in Oman, Iranian state media reported that the measure was executed upon the direct solicitation of select neighbouring governments.
According to Iranian state media, the rescheduling represented a mutual resolution finalised collectively by Tehran and Muscat.
“The meeting was postponed at the request of some regional countries in a decision jointly made by Tehran and Muscat,” the Fars news agency reported, citing an official attached to the Iranian foreign ministry.
Oil prices fell in early trading Monday after a sharp weekly advance, but remained elevated as fresh reports of attacks on shipping and a temporary shutdown of a major Saudi pipeline kept supply concerns at the forefront.
The screenshot shows West Texas Intermediate crude at $100.00 a barrel, down $2.43, or 2.37% at around 7.30am Tokyo.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, stood at $104.60, down $3.02, or 2.81%. Murban crude fell $3.02, or 2.47%, to $119.50.
Iranian media reports a powerful explosion near the coast of Sirik in Hormozgan, southeastern Iran.
Israeli minister calls to strip award-winning film directors of citizenship
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said: "The regional meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed until a later date to ensure appropriate conditions for constructive dialogue that can help achieve sustainable understandings, support regional security and stability, and meet the aspirations of the region’s peoples for cooperation and peace."
Iran’s foreign ministry official said that the postponement comes at a request by some regional countries, and is a joint decision by Tehran and Muscat.
Day 198: Saudi pipeline attack, Yemen crisis add to regional tensions
Day 197: Saudi Arabia shuts pipeline after attacks as Houthis seize Yemen's Red Sea coast
Day 196: Iranian strikes hit US aircraft in Jordan
Day 195: Iran Guards say target unmanned US sea drone in Hormuz
Day 194: Iran Guards say war can end if US halts threats, meets demands