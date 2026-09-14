Oman postpones GCC-Iran meeting on Strait of Hormuz as oil prices rise on supply fears

A US Air Force colonel shot down over Iran in April said he prayed as he plunged toward the ground after an Iranian shoulder-fired missile damaged his parachute.

The officer, identified by the call sign “Bravo,” was the weapons-systems officer aboard an F-15E Strike Eagle, part of a two-person crew on a mission known as “Dude 44.” The pilot was identified by the call sign “Alpha.”

The aircraft was shot down over a mountainous desert area of Iran, separating the two airmen. Bravo said he fell at an estimated 70 to 100 mph (112 to 161 kph) after the missile damaged his parachute.

“At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” Bravo said in his first public account of the incident.

He said he paused and prayed as he fell. “Lord, your will be done. But if I’m getting through this, I need help,” he recalled saying.

Bravo survived the fall but was left behind enemy lines, separated from his pilot and facing the challenge of surviving in unfamiliar terrain while awaiting help.

The account offers a rare first-person description of what happened to one of the US airmen whose F-15E was shot down during the fighting with Iran.