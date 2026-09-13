Foreign minister says delay will help ensure conditions for constructive dialogue
Dubai: A meeting in Oman between GCC countries and Iran to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, has been postponed, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi said. Oman has postponed the regional meeting scheduled to take place in Salalah on Monday, as more time was needed to create conditions for constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.
“The regional meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed until a later date to ensure appropriate conditions for constructive dialogue that can help achieve sustainable understandings, support regional security and stability, and meet the aspirations of the region’s peoples for cooperation and peace,” Al Busaidi said.
Iran’s foreign ministry official said that the postponement comes at a request by some regional countries, and is a joint decision by Tehran and Muscat.
The meeting had been expected to bring together GCC states and Iran for talks on regional issues, including security and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman has been spearheading diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching understandings over the strategic waterway.
The planned talks came amid heightened regional tensions and disruption to shipping through Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.
Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official said that no signed agreement on the Strait of Hormuz was expected from the talks, which were intended to discuss regional issues and possible arrangements governing the waterway