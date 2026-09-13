GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman postpones GCC–Iran meeting on Strait of Hormuz aimed at easing regional tensions

Foreign minister says delay will help ensure conditions for constructive dialogue

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A meeting in Oman between GCC countries and Iran to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.
A meeting in Oman between GCC countries and Iran to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.
Supplied

Dubai: A meeting in Oman between GCC countries and Iran to discuss possible agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, has been postponed, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi said. Oman has postponed the regional meeting scheduled to take place in Salalah on Monday, as more time was needed to create conditions for constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

“The regional meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed until a later date to ensure appropriate conditions for constructive dialogue that can help achieve sustainable understandings, support regional security and stability, and meet the aspirations of the region’s peoples for cooperation and peace,” Al Busaidi said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Iran’s foreign ministry official said that the postponement comes at a request by some regional countries, and is a joint decision by Tehran and Muscat.

The meeting had been expected to bring together GCC states and Iran for talks on regional issues, including security and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman has been spearheading diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching understandings over the strategic waterway.

The planned talks came amid heightened regional tensions and disruption to shipping through Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official said that no signed agreement on the Strait of Hormuz was expected from the talks, which were intended to discuss regional issues and possible arrangements governing the waterway

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi a

Regional meeting in Oman postponed: Oman FM

15m ago11m read
Vessels transit the Hormuz Strait off the coast of Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 7, 2026.

US-Iran war: Key updates for UAE residents this evening

4m read
A small boat sails past cargo ships and other commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Oman navy rescued 16 from Saudi vessel struck by Iran

1m read
A drone view shows vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman.

US-Iran war: Key updates for UAE residents this evening

5m read