Trump says US clears Hormuz mines as Iran, Oman discuss temporary corridor

Iran and Oman's foreign ministers on Tuesday said they discussed a framework for a temporary corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a mine-clearing project in the waterway which both border.

The two countries have sought to regulate transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as written in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, after the waterway became a flashpoint in the Middle East war.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "discussed a phased framework that could provide a practical and implementable basis for moving forward" in talks in Tehran, a joint statement shared by Oman said.

The framework "includes the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines," the statement added.

Technical negotiations will continue to find a "permanent navigational corridor and future administration of the Strait, as well as a mechanism for information-sharing, traffic management, and the provision of relevant navigational and security services", it added.

Both sides said it was important to hold joint discussions with states bordering the waters of the Gulf.