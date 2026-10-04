Trump weighs next Iran move as Pezeshkian vows economic response

Iraq’s state-owned Oil Tanker Company has transported 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude through the Strait of Hormuz aboard a very large crude carrier (VLCC), in what the company described as its first such operation in decades.

The move allows Iraq to transport crude through the strait rather than delivering it at the port of Basra, giving state oil marketer SOMO greater flexibility over where and how it sells the oil.

Oil Tanker Company Director General Ali Qais Abdul Jabbar said the operation could help SOMO take advantage of better sales and pricing opportunities.

The company is also seeking to acquire specialised crude oil tankers to expand its fleet and strengthen its position among regional shipping operators.

Iraq has previously secured Iranian permission for its oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed amid its conflict with the US.