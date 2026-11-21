Follow the latest developments in the Middle East war as diplomatic efforts continue
Highlights
Israeli strikes killed six people in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the civil defence agency in the war-shattered territory told AFP, in the latest violence despite a ceasefire.
The Israeli military told AFP it had "targeted multiple military operatives" in several strikes, which came a day after the army said it had completed a rare ground incursion in the central Gaza Strip.
The Saudi-led coalition said early on Saturday morning that it had downed three Houthi missiles headed for Riyadh, after an AFP journalist in the capital reported hearing explosions.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed (3) ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh," the coalition said on X.
Earlier, an AFP reporter heard two explosions shortly after authorities issued an alert saying the city was "under a hostile aerial threat".
The Saudi civil defence later lifted the alert and declared, "the danger has passed".
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Israeli strikes killed six people in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the civil defence agency in the war-shattered territory told AFP, in the latest violence despite a ceasefire.
The Israeli military told AFP it had "targeted multiple military operatives" in several strikes, which came a day after the army said it had completed a rare ground incursion in the central Gaza Strip.
Day 263: US strikes near Iran’s Qeshm Island as tensions escalate
Day 262: Iran war has cost US more than $48 billion: Pentagon
Day 261: Iran rejects claims of possible chemical attack on US
Day 261: Third US carrier enters Middle East as Iran blockade widens
Day 260: US, Israel draw up plans for possible Iran strikes
Day 259: Trump threat claim emerges amid Iran war tensions
Day 258: Turkey, Qatar sign defence pact
Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens