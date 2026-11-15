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Middle East conflict: Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh as Bahrain issues threat alert

Bahrain urges residents to stay calm, seek safety and follow official updates

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
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Saudi coalition intercepts two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh.
Saudi coalition intercepts two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh.
AFP
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has issued a warning of a potential security threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow instructions and updates through official channels. The advisory comes as the Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi forces towards Riyadh, amid heightened regional security concerns. Follow this blog for live updates:

Bahrain issues potential threat alert to residents

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert warning of a potential threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.

In an advisory, the ministry called on the public to prioritise their safety, remain alert and follow updates through official channels.

Authorities also urged residents and citizens to follow official instructions and avoid relying on unverified information as the situation develops.

The ministry said the advisory was issued as a precaution to protect public safety and called on everyone to remain calm and cooperate with the relevant authorities.

Saudi coalition says intercepted two ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed group towards the capital.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki posted on X.

He earlier said in separate posts that Saudi air defences had destroyed two drones in the country's Eastern region.

Riyadh alert lifted, residents urged to follow safety instructions

Saudi authorities have announced that the danger has passed in Riyadh City, following an earlier warning issued through the National Early Warning Platform. Residents are urged to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gathering or filming, and call 911 in case of an emergency.

UN urges US, Iran to allow fertiliser shipments through Strait of Hormuz

Iran and the United States should "immediately" allow fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to ease the crisis in some of the most vulnerable countries, a senior UN official said Saturday.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, told the COP31 climate talks in the Turkish resort city of Antalya that the lack of fertilisers could push millions into poverty.

The Iranian blockade of the vital waterway, which started after the joint US-Israeli attack against Iran in late February, has choked shipping in the region and beyond. The US blockade of Iranian ports has further complicated matters.

Read full story here.

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