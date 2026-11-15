Middle East conflict: Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh as Bahrain issues threat alert

Bahrain urges residents to stay calm, seek safety and follow official updates
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert warning of a potential threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.
In an advisory, the ministry called on the public to prioritise their safety, remain alert and follow updates through official channels.
Authorities also urged residents and citizens to follow official instructions and avoid relying on unverified information as the situation develops.
The ministry said the advisory was issued as a precaution to protect public safety and called on everyone to remain calm and cooperate with the relevant authorities.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed group towards the capital.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki posted on X.
He earlier said in separate posts that Saudi air defences had destroyed two drones in the country's Eastern region.
Saudi authorities have announced that the danger has passed in Riyadh City, following an earlier warning issued through the National Early Warning Platform. Residents are urged to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gathering or filming, and call 911 in case of an emergency.
Iran and the United States should "immediately" allow fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to ease the crisis in some of the most vulnerable countries, a senior UN official said Saturday.
Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, told the COP31 climate talks in the Turkish resort city of Antalya that the lack of fertilisers could push millions into poverty.
The Iranian blockade of the vital waterway, which started after the joint US-Israeli attack against Iran in late February, has choked shipping in the region and beyond. The US blockade of Iranian ports has further complicated matters.
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