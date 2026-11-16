The Japanese economy was at a standstill in the third quarter as the impact of the Iran war persists, official data showed Monday, with gross domestic product at 0.0 percent.

The preliminary reading released by the cabinet office was weaker than market expectations of 0.1 percent growth.

On an annualised basis, GDP shrank 0.1 percent in the July-September quarter, against market expectations of 0.2 percent growth.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hike interest rates again in December as inflationary pressure builds and Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said Monday's reading would be unlikely to change that.

"In fact, it looks increasingly likely that the Bank will have to tighten policy more aggressively than we've been anticipating as inflation is about to surge," he said.