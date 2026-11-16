UAE condemns attacks on Bahrain as US issues fresh security warning
Highlights
The Japanese economy was at a standstill in the third quarter as the impact of the Iran war persists, official data showed Monday, with gross domestic product at 0.0 percent.
The preliminary reading released by the cabinet office was weaker than market expectations of 0.1 percent growth.
On an annualised basis, GDP shrank 0.1 percent in the July-September quarter, against market expectations of 0.2 percent growth.
The Bank of Japan is expected to hike interest rates again in December as inflationary pressure builds and Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said Monday's reading would be unlikely to change that.
"In fact, it looks increasingly likely that the Bank will have to tighten policy more aggressively than we've been anticipating as inflation is about to surge," he said.
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The US Embassy in Bahrain has urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities across the region.
In a security alert issued on November 15, the US Embassy in Manama warned Americans to prepare for possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
The embassy said Iranian-supported Houthis had previously engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that resulted in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. It warned that the situation could escalate rapidly.
Americans travelling to or from the Middle East were advised to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare contingency plans in advance.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said late on Sunday (Nov. 15), that Tehran “will not wait for the US to attack first” before responding.
In an interview with state news agency IRNA, Gharibabadi accused the US of potentially using diplomatic negotiations to buy time for a fresh military operation against Iran.
The warning comes amid growing concerns that the fragile diplomatic process could collapse as Washington strengthens its military presence in the region.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group has now reportedly arrived in the Middle East, joining two other carriers operating in the US Central Command area.
Gharibabadi also said the Revolutionary Guards will not grant the IAEA access to nuclear facilities until Iran’s conditions are met and the war is permanently ended, and that the US must first give guarantees.
He added that over the past year-and-a-half, the US had shown "bad faith" at least three times.
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The US and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed strikes against Iran that would likely target energy infrastructure and other facilities vital to its economy, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations.
The report said the planning comes amid a months-long military "deadlock" and limited progress toward a lasting agreement between Washington and Tehran. It remains unclear whether another US or Israeli attack would force Iran to make concessions.
US and Israeli officials would also have to weigh the risk of Iranian missile and drone retaliation across the Middle East, particularly because air-defense interceptor stocks have reportedly been depleted.
The reported targets would broaden the conflict beyond Iran’s military and nuclear facilities to economic assets, including energy infrastructure. Earlier reporting by the Times said the proposed target list included energy sites, nuclear facilities and Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.
Iran is developing its first domestically built nuclear fusion reactor using entirely indigenous technology, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said on Sunday.
“We hope to bring the first Iranian tokamak, built entirely with domestic expertise, into operation according to the planned schedule,” Eslami said in a televised interview.
He said Iranian scientists had made significant progress in developing the system, describing the project as evidence of the country's ability to compete with technologically advanced nations, according to state media.
The planned reactor will use tokamak technology, a magnetic-confinement system designed to contain extremely hot plasma and facilitate nuclear fusion — the process that powers the Sun and other stars.
Eslami did not disclose the reactor's planned capacity, location, construction cost or expected commissioning date.
Nuclear fusion is distinct from Iran's existing uranium-enrichment programme. Developing a tokamak does not, by itself, demonstrate progress towards producing a nuclear weapon. It is a separate scientific and energy research field.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group entered the US Central Command's (CentCom) area of operations on Sunday, November 15, joining two other carrier strike groups already operating in the region.
The move bolsters American naval forces involved in enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports, according to an ABC News report citing a US official.
The two other carrier strike groups already present in the area are the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington, believed to be operating in the Arabian Sea.
The three carrier strike groups are part of a larger US naval deployment involving more than 20 Navy vessels tasked with supporting the blockade, the report said.
The deployment represents a significant concentration of American naval power in the Middle East, strengthening Washington's ability to monitor maritime traffic, support military operations and maintain pressure on Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has hit back at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by invoking the downfall of ancient Roman general Pompey, turning a historical reference into a warning against the use of military power to dismiss international law.
In a post on X, Araghchi challenged Rubio's reference to Pompey, arguing that the Roman commander's military strength did not ultimately save him from defeat and execution.
“‘Don't quote laws to men with swords’ was uttered by a Roman general whose final campaign ended in crushing defeat, despite numerical superiority. He was beheaded after fleeing the battlefield,” Araghchi wrote.
“Better maxim: ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,’” he added.
The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attack by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain with drones.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
Day 260: US, Israel draw up plans for possible Iran strikes
Day 259: Trump threat claim emerges amid Iran war tensions
Day 258: Turkey, Qatar sign defence pact
Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens