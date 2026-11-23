The US struck a tanker exporting Iranian oil as part of its blockade, according maritime security analyst. There is no official confirmation from either the US or Iran.

UKMTO, however, reported on Sunday evening that a tanker was involved in an incident with "military forces" in the Gulf of Oman, east of the Strait of Hormuz, near the Iranian city of Chabahar. It didn’t identify the vessel or link it to the reported Iranian convoy.

The location is close to the US blockade line. Central Command hasn’t formally commented on the strike. It rejected Iranian claims of successful attacks. Maritime security analyst reported about the US attack in an X post.

Iran has threatened for days that any US attempt to stop its tankers would draw a “fierce military response” and immediate strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi called the blockade an "act of war".

A report by Hamshahri, a Tehran-municipality-linked outlet, claimed 14 tankers were preparing to move at Kharg Island. A UANI adviser, however, called a 14-ship breakout almost logistically impossible and based on propaganda. Another report stated 31 laden tankers will attempt to cross the blockade line. There is no independent confirmation of the Iranian tankers' movement. The blockade is currently being enforced by the US Central command, with two US carrier strike groups currently in the region.