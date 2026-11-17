New US intelligence warns of possible Iranian dirty bomb or chemical attack in Washington
Highlights
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has rejected allegations in a CNN report that Tehran could be planning to use chemical weapons in a potential attack on Washington, DC.
In a social media post, Gharibabadi said Iran was among the biggest victims of chemical weapons, accusing the United States and its allies of having supported those responsible for such attacks.
“The truth must not become a casualty of the propaganda war,” he said, describing the allegations as “a distortion of history”.
Gharibabadi is the latest Iranian official to dismiss the claims.
flydubai has extended the cancellation of its flights to Riyadh and Abha until November 27, while resuming services to Dammam on a reduced schedule, as regional disruptions continue to affect air travel to Saudi Arabia.
A flydubai spokesperson said the airline anticipated further disruptions to its scheduled flights to the Kingdom because of the current situation.
Etihad extends Abu Dhabi flight cancellations to Dammam and Riyadh until November 30.
All other Saudi services continue as scheduled. Passengers should check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling and contact the airline for rebooking assistance.
Oman's Maritime Security Centre said that it had coordinated the evacuation of 24 crew members from a tanker after a fire broke out aboard the vessel near the coast of Musandam.
The centre identified the vessel as Tara Gas and reported that the fire occurred about two nautical miles off the coastline of Musandam governorate.
The evacuation was carried out in cooperation with the Royal Navy of Oman and the Coast Guard Police of the Royal Oman Police.
The centre confirmed that all 24 crew members were evacuated and provided with the necessary medical care.
The announcement followed reports of attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed media reports alleging that Tehran is planning a possible “dirty bomb” attack in Washington, DC, calling them “rubbish” and accusing Israel of being behind the claims.
In a post on social media, Araghchi said pro-Israel media outlets had reported over the past 72 hours that Iran was allegedly planning to use chemical weapons in Washington while building missile bases under dams.
“Rubbish,” he said.
“Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it,” Araghchi added.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused CNN and other media outlets of spreading what he described as “war mongering” following a report claiming Tehran could be planning a potential attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf responded to a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments about the alleged threat.
“Same false flags, same war mongering, new logos. The right’s credibility deficit is maxed out, so the messaging operation pivoted to [The New York Times] and CNN,” he wrote.
He also alleged that the coverage was part of a media messaging operation, referring to US businessman Larry Ellison, who owns CNN's parent company.
“Approved by Larry Ellison, biggest private donor to Israel’s IOF [army] and CNN’s new owner. Media capture in full swing,” Ghalibaf added.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has shared a video showing two US aircraft carriers, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS George Washington (CVN 73), sailing together in the Arabian Sea.
In a post on X on November 17, CENTCOM said the two carriers were operating alongside each other in the strategic waterway.
The video shows the two aircraft carriers sailing side by side.
The United States on Tuesday carried out several attacks on Iran's southern Island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, a local Iranian official said.
"The American attack on locations on Qeshm island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas," said Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, have discussed the longstanding fraternal relations between their countries and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors to serve their mutual interests.
During a telephone call, the two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.
Saudi Arabia's air defence forces intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Houthi militia towards the Riyadh region, the Coalition announced.
The Coalition described the Houthi group as a terrorist militia. No further details were immediately provided.
The Iranian army said another oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.
It described the incident as the latest in a series of tanker disruptions on Tuesday, claiming several vessels had been forced to stop after hitting mines.
The army reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed to vessels using what it called “unauthorised” routes.
“Safe passage requires coordination with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, transit through designated safe zones, and having navigation systems switched on,” the army said in a statement carried by state media.
Bahrain has strongly condemned continued Iranian attacks on its territory, saying its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed aerial threats on Tuesday before they reached their targets.
The Foreign Ministry described the attacks as violations of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security. It reaffirmed Bahrain’s right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in coordination with GCC allies and international partners, and urged the UN Security Council to take firm action against Iran and hold it accountable.
An attempted boarding of a cargo vessel was reported about 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen, on Tuesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident was reported at approximately 12.50pm UTC on November 17, based on information from local authorities.
According to UKMTO, a small skiff carrying weapons and ladders approached the cargo vessel, and unauthorised personnel attempted to board it.
An armed security team aboard the cargo vessel fired a warning shot at the approaching skiff, forcing it to change course and return to its mothership, UKMTO said.
There were no further details about injuries or damage to the vessel in the advisory.
UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
The UKMTO is a Royal Navy-led organisation that provides maritime security information and warnings to commercial shipping.
The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attack by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
Qatar called for restraint following an Iranian attack targeting a US base in Bahrain, warning that the "escalation" in the Gulf posed an "extremely serious" threat to the chances of reaching an agreement to end the Mideast war.
"We call on all parties to exercise restraint during this period and to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said at a press briefing in Doha.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief, Major-General Ahmad Vahidi, has claimed that Iran has dealt a “heavy blow” to US and Israeli plans for the Middle East, warning that any fresh attack on the country would trigger a severe response.
“America has never been in the kind of isolation it finds itself in today. It asked for help from everyone, but out of fear of the Iranian nation, they did not help it,” Vahidi was quoted as saying by Tasnim News Agency.
He said Iran's military had “dealt a heavy blow to the arrogance of the superpowers”.
Vahidi warned that any new US or Israeli military action against Iran would be met with force.
“Any act of aggression, no matter how minor, will be met with devastating and painful strikes,” he said.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied Iran's claim that its drones struck a US military radar system at a base in Bahrain.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched towards Bahrain earlier on Tuesday were intercepted before causing any damage.
“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or injury to American personnel,” CENTCOM said.
The command described the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) claim that its drones hit a US military radar system as false.
CENTCOM added that its forces and regional partners remained highly vigilant.
Iran has dismissed a CNN report alleging that Tehran is developing plans for a possible dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack in Washington, DC, calling the claims “baseless”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused the US of manufacturing propaganda to justify further attacks on Iran.
He also alleged that recent US-Israeli strikes targeted Iranian water infrastructure, warning that Iran would deliver an “unforgettable response” to any further aggression.
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while sailing eastbound through the Arabian Gulf, before entering the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
In a verified report issued late on November 17, UKMTO said the incident occurred on November 13, although the exact time was not confirmed.
All crew members are safe and accounted for, the maritime security agency said.
The extent of damage to the vessel and any potential environmental impact remain unknown.
UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.
Trump has warned Iran against carrying out any attacks on American soil, saying Tehran would face unprecedented consequences if Washington, DC, were targeted.
Asked whether the US capital was a potential target, Trump said: “If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila, the Philippine capital, where he arrived on Tuesday.
“We take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy. This is why they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
On Monday, CNN reported that new US intelligence suggested Iran may be developing plans to detonate a so-called dirty bomb or use a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, targeting senior Trump administration officials.
The report, citing seven US officials, said American officials were still assessing whether Iran had the capability or intention to carry out such an attack.
A second attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker Tara Gas has forced its 25-member crew to abandon the vessel, with one Indian seafarer missing, India's shipping minister said on Tuesday.
Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said 24 crew members had been safely accounted for following the latest attack. Authorities are coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue teams to locate the missing seafarer.
In a post on X, Sonowal described the development as distressing and said efforts were under way to establish contact with the missing crew member. He added that the government was working to ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of those who had been rescued.
The latest incident follows an initial attack on the tanker on Monday, November 16, while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s repeated attempts to strike US radar installations in Bahrain are raising a crucial question: Why is Tehran targeting the kingdom as Washington tightens its economic blockade and reinforces its military presence?
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday claimed another drone attack on a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base, citing repeated American violations of Iranian airspace.
Bahrain said its forces intercepted and destroyed the incoming drones before they reached their targets. There was no independent confirmation of damage to the radar installation.
It was the third Iranian drone attack targeting Bahrain in five days, suggesting Tehran may be shifting towards a strategy of imposing greater military and economic costs on Washington.
A tanker attacked in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit by a second strike, and its crew is now unaccounted for, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The first attack was reported around 7 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, at 7pm UTC (11pm UAE time) on Monday, November 16. It disabled the vessel and caused a fire in its engine room. The crew was first reported safe.
In an update issued on Tuesday, November 17, UKMTO said a maritime security agency had reported that the vessel was struck a second time, starting a fire on board. The extent of the damage is still unknown. UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has announced an all-clear, signalling the end of the potential threat, while precautionary measures remain in place.
In a post on X, the ministry urged the public to remain cautious, take necessary precautions and follow instructions and updates through official channels only.
Bahrain's state television reported that the drone attack had been thwarted after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Explosions were heard in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on Tuesday after residents received a mobile-phone alert warning of a potential threat, an AFP journalist reported.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a drone attack targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has issued an alert warning of a potential threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
In a post on X, the ministry also advised the public to follow updates through official channels, stressing the importance of public safety.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Tehran could apply the same reasoning used by US experts to classify infrastructure near Iranian missile sites as “dual-use” to facilities near US and Israeli bases.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf said any dam, port or power plant near a US or Israeli base could also be considered dual-use, adding that Iran would apply the logic “consistently and even-handedly”.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.
In a post on X, Albusaidi described the meeting as constructive, saying they reviewed ways to deepen cooperation and discussed diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges.
Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and consultation to support de-escalation and peaceful solutions.
A Panama-flagged LPG tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, leaving the vessel disabled and causing an engine room fire, according to Indian authorities and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said all 24 Indian nationals and the entire 25-member crew aboard the vessel, named Tara Gas, were safe and had suffered no injuries.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Sonowal said the government was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the seafarers.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat early on Tuesday for an official visit to Oman, Mehr News Agency reported.
Araghchi is scheduled to meet senior Omani officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, following his participation in the 30th ministerial council meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has criticised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warning that Washington's claims of national security and morality to justify its war against Iran risk undermining international law.
In a post on X, Baghaei compared the US approach to Adolf Hitler's use of the Reichstag fire to declare a state of emergency, suspend fundamental rights and consolidate power.
He questioned the distinction between the US justification for the war and the logic used by ISIS, arguing that powerful countries must not exempt themselves from international accountability.
Citing US founding father James Madison, Baghaei also warned that a government unwilling to restrain its own power cannot guarantee the freedom of others.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (Nov. 16) that human rights violations in Iran were “unacceptable.”
He was responding to a question from Iran International during a press conference on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.
Guterres said the issue had been “clearly condemned” by the United Nations. He added that the UN would continue to firmly demand respect for human rights in Iran.
The question came from Iran International reporter Alireza Mohebi, who asked about the reported killing of protesters during the December 2025 crackdown.
US Vice President JD Vance insisted Trump will not let Iran become a “forever war,” even as the president sent a third American aircraft carrier to the Middle East.
The Independent reported that for months Trump has alternated between launching further attacks on Iran and insisting the war was “effectively over.”
In a Fox News interview, Vance said the administration will achieve its objectives without allowing an open-ended war.
He also argued that the US has been dealing with Iran for 47 years and has been involved in some form for seven months.
He used similar language in May, when Trump had launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28 to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
In another briefing he said he wouldn’t call it a war and wouldn’t set an “artificial timeline,” which contrasts with Trump’s own use of the word “war.”
New US intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a so-called "dirty bomb" or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials debate whether Iran can or will attempt it, according to seven US officials.
CNN and other US news outlets reported on Monday, November 16, that "sources" characterised the Iranian planning, for now, as an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an "imminent" attack.
The US government has not publicly confirmed the intelligence.
Two sources told US media the plotting is very specific, includes locations and targets, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning. Two sources said officials have held several meetings over the past week on how to counter the threat, planning one source called “prudent.”
US officials saw the intelligence as a sign Iran is willing to escalate amid pressure from Washington’s strikes and economic blockade.
A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly been attacked about 7 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, disabling the vessel and causing an engine room fire, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The crew have been reported safe. However, the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remain unknown.
UKMTO has advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.
Day 261: Third US carrier enters Middle East as Iran blockade widens
Day 260: US, Israel draw up plans for possible Iran strikes
Day 259: Trump threat claim emerges amid Iran war tensions
Day 258: Turkey, Qatar sign defence pact
Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens