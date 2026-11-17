Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has rejected allegations in a CNN report that Tehran could be planning to use chemical weapons in a potential attack on Washington, DC.

In a social media post, Gharibabadi said Iran was among the biggest victims of chemical weapons, accusing the United States and its allies of having supported those responsible for such attacks.

“The truth must not become a casualty of the propaganda war,” he said, describing the allegations as “a distortion of history”.

Gharibabadi is the latest Iranian official to dismiss the claims.